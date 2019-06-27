New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

2015 15" MacBook Pro Recall Applies to About 432,000 Units, Apple Received 26 Reports of Batteries Overheating

Thursday June 27, 2019 8:16 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Last week, Apple launched a worldwide recall and replacement program for select 2015 15-inch MacBook Pro units, sold primarily between September 2015 and February 2017, due to batteries that "may overheat and pose a fire safety risk." Apple will replace affected batteries free of charge.


The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission or CPSC has since indicated that Apple has received 26 reports of batteries overheating in affected notebooks, including five reports of minor burns and one report of smoke inhalation, as well as 17 reports of minor damage to nearby personal property.

About 432,000 potentially affected MacBook Pro units were sold in the United States, plus 26,000 in Canada, according to a joint recall announcement from the CPSC and Health Canada. As of June 4, 2019, Apple has received one report of a consumer incident and no reports of injuries in Canada.

Apple has asked customers to stop using affected MacBook Pro models and to contact the company to initiate a replacement. Apple's recall program page provides further details and instructions.

Note that only the "Mid 2015" MacBook Pro is part of this recall program. To identify your Mac, click on the Apple logo in the top-left corner of the screen and click on About This Mac. Look for "Mid 2015" in the window that opens. Other models like the 12-inch MacBook and MacBook Air are not part of the program.

Related Roundup: MacBook Pro
Tag: recall
Buyer's Guide: MacBook Pro (Buy Now)
[ 5 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
v1597psh
10 minutes ago at 08:26 am
Just got my 2015 MacBook Pro back from authorised service centre. It took them 6 days and they replaced the entire top case with battery for free under this recall program. Now my MacBook looks brand new! Excellent service from Apple as always!
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]