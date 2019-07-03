Elago's New 'W6 Stand' Turns Your Apple Watch Into an iPod

The W6 Stand works with all Apple Watch models and is compatible with Nightstand Mode. The accessory is made of a scratch-free silicone that protects the Apple Watch when it's sitting inside the stand. To use it, users simply place the Apple Watch's inductive charging puck into the stand's cutout and slide their Apple Watch into the opening for the iPod's "display."
Elago is selling the W6 Stand in White and Black on its own website and on Amazon. The accessory is cheaper on Amazon, where it's priced at $12.99 for the white color option, while on Elago's website it's running for $14.99 for both colors.
Besides the previous W3 Stand for Apple Watch, Elago has also released the M4 Stand for iPhone, which turned an iPhone 7, 6s, or 6 into a classic Mac.
