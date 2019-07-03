Elago's New 'W6 Stand' Turns Your Apple Watch Into an iPod

Wednesday July 3, 2019 5:19 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Elago is known for selling Apple Watch stands that house Apple's wearable device inside cute replicas of older tech, like a classic Macintosh or an original Nintendo Game Boy. The company is back this week with its latest product, the W6 Stand, which is designed to look like an iPod Classic.


The W6 Stand works with all Apple Watch models and is compatible with Nightstand Mode. The accessory is made of a scratch-free silicone that protects the Apple Watch when it's sitting inside the stand. To use it, users simply place the Apple Watch's inductive charging puck into the stand's cutout and slide their Apple Watch into the opening for the iPod's "display."

Elago is selling the W6 Stand in White and Black on its own website and on Amazon. The accessory is cheaper on Amazon, where it's priced at $12.99 for the white color option, while on Elago's website it's running for $14.99 for both colors.


Besides the previous W3 Stand for Apple Watch, Elago has also released the M4 Stand for iPhone, which turned an iPhone 7, 6s, or 6 into a classic Mac.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Tag: Elago
6 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
Jeremy1026
37 minutes ago at 05:22 am
bs marketing is bs.

Elago's New 'W6 Stand' Turns Your Apple Watch Into an Apple Watch in a piece of plastic shaped like an iPod
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
macduke
28 minutes ago at 05:32 am
Where is the one that turns my Apple Watch into a Pro Display XDR?
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]