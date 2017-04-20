Elago's New M4 Stand Turns Your iPhone 7, 6s, or 6 Into The Original Macintosh

Back in January, accessory maker Elago launched the W3 Charging Stand for Apple Watch, which housed Apple's modern wearable within a silicone shell that looked just like the Macintosh computer from 1984. This week, Elago is launching another nostalgic accessory, this time allowing users to turn their iPhone 7, 6s, or 6 into an old Mac.
Called the M4 Stand for iPhone, the charging stand functions exactly like the Apple Watch version: users slide their iPhone into the side of the silicone housing, and there's a pass-through rail underneath the stand for Lightning cable organization. In terms of size, the M4 Stand is about 5.8 inches long, 4.3 inches wide, and 5 inches tall.
The M4 Stand for iPhone is available in Black and Classic White on Elago's website for $29.49. Elago is also selling both the Black and Classic White M4 Stand on Amazon at a slightly higher price of $29.99.
View your iPhone through a blast from the past. Your iPhone fits perfectly into the stand and transforms it into an old Apple monitor.The M4 isn't compatible with any Plus versions of the iPhone, nor will it work with an iPhone that's in any sort of protective case. Elago did mention, however, that the company's line of "Slim Fit" cases are compatible with the M4 Stand.
The M4 Stand is made with scratch-free silicone to prevent damage to your iPhone and cable; the material's unique properties allow the stand to feel soft to the touch and provide weight to plant your stand on any flat surface.
