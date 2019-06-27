Apple Retail Stores Now Selling One Drop Blood Glucose Monitor

Apple has long offered One Drop glucose monitoring products through its online store, but has recently transitioned to offering them up in some retail locations as part of what CNBC calls an expanded focus on the health space.
The introduction of OneDrop is a prime example of how Apple is breaking into the health space by selling consumer-oriented products and integrating the data from them in its Health app, making the iPhone and Apple Watch hubs for people's personal health.Apple CEO Tim Cook has said multiple times that he believes one of Apple's major contributions to the world will be in the health space. "Apple's most important contribution to mankind has been in health," he said earlier this year.
Available for $70, the FDA-approved One Drop includes a Bluetooth-enabled blood glucose meter, a chrome lancing device, test strips, and a carrying case.
The blood glucose monitor can read results in approximately five seconds, transmitting the information to the One Drop app and the Apple Health app.
A limited number of Apple Stores are carrying the One Drop at the current time, but availability is going to expand to most Apple retail stores across the United States in July.