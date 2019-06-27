Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Mophie Juice Pack Air Battery Cases for iPhone XS and XS Max Now Available From Amazon for $100
The Juice Pack Air battery cases for Apple's newest iPhones are similar to the Juice Pack Air battery case for the iPhone X that Mophie released back in November. Mophie's battery cases are designed to provide extra battery life for Apple's newest iPhones and are offered as an alternative to Apple's own Smart Battery Cases.
Priced at $99.95 for both the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max versions, the new Juice Pack Air cases are able to charge using a Qi-based wireless charger or a Lightning cable, a first for the Mophie battery case line.
Mophie says that the Juice Pack Air was designed to be slim and lightweight, but as it is a battery case, it does add a decent amount of bulk to Apple's thin and light iPhones. An LED light at the back lets you know charge level, as this case is not able to integrate with the iPhone in the same way as the Apple-designed cases.
Both versions of the case come equipped with 1,720mAh batteries inside, which Mophie claims will extend the iPhone's battery life to a total of 34 hours, which is presumably talk time. That's similar to what Apple promises from the Smart Battery Cases.
Amazon is offering up the Juice Pack Air cases in graphite, black, red, and rose gold, and only Amazon Prime members are able to make a purchase at this time.
