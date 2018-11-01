Mophie Launches Juice Pack Air Battery Case for iPhone X at $99.95

Thursday November 1, 2018 9:11 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Mophie today launched the long-awaited Juice Pack Air case for the iPhone X, nearly eight months after it received Qi certification for the accessory. The case comes in two colors -- Black and Navy -- and is being sold for $99.95. The Black Juice Pack Air can be ordered today and will ship in 1-2 business days, but at the time of writing the Navy is out of stock.


Juice Pack Air is a Qi case for iPhone X, and can store battery to recharge the smartphone while on the go. There's a built-in 1,720 mAh battery that Mophie says extends the life of iPhone X to a total of 30 hours. With Qi support, you can place the Juice Pack Air on any Qi-compatible mat to refuel the accessory as well as the iPhone X.

Like other Juice Packs from Mophie, the Juice Pack Air for iPhone X has high-impact protection, a low-profile design, and a LED status indicator on the back of the case to see how much battery is left. Compared to previous iterations, the Juice Pack Air for iPhone 8/7 has a 2,525 mAh battery and the iPhone 8 Plus/7 Plus accessory has a 2,420 mAh battery.


Rumors about the launch of the Juice Pack Air began circulating in March of this year, when Mophie applied to the Wireless Power Consortium to gain Qi certification for the charging case. With the clearance, the Juice Pack Air became the first Qi-certified iPhone X charging case.

Since the application, Apple has now launched three new iPhones: the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR, but Mophie Support on Twitter confirmed that the new case is only officially compatible with iPhone X. One user asked about a Juice Pack Air Battery Case for iPhone XS and XS Max, and Mophie Support tweeted back, "We're always coming out with new products and power solutions for your favorite devices. Stay tuned for updates by signing up for our newsletter."

Those interested can purchase the Juice Pack Air for iPhone X on Mophie.com today.

Avatar
dominiongamma
2 days ago at 09:12 am
That bottom chin yuck! and no lightning port
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
Westside guy
2 days ago at 09:51 am
When Jony Ive saw this case, a single tear quietly rolled down his cheek.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
dmx
2 days ago at 10:03 am
I’ve bought Mophie cases in the past but the lack of Lightning pass through makes it a non starter for me. I’d rather carry around a power bank. If someone makes a quality battery case that supports lightning, I’m in.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Drumjim85
2 days ago at 09:27 am

Once upon a time poor battery life made the extra weight and bulk of these things a necessary evil. Can’t speak for others by my iPX lasts all day and then some. Think the OLED display makes a big difference

I think it has more to do with the efficiency of the processors than OLED. The Xr gets better battery life with a LCD than any OLED iPhone.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
hortod1
2 days ago at 09:18 am
Once upon a time poor battery life made the extra weight and bulk of these things a necessary evil. Can’t speak for others by my iPX lasts all day and then some. Think the OLED display makes a big difference
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
B4U
9 hours ago at 06:24 pm

Actually they can't: Apple doesn't yet allow MFi partners to license/buy the female-to-male Lightning passthrough connector that Apple itself uses on their (now very old) battery case. Any battery cases you see with Lightning passthrough are using patent-infringing non-Apple-supported/approved connectors, and Apple -could- "kill switch" them at any time with an iOS update.
What's most infuriating is that Apple's MFi contract terms specifically forbid partners from TALKING about what they are/are not allowed to license/buy from Apple, so Mophie can't even "officially" complain and explain to upset users WHY they're stuck using an older, crappier, less-convenient connector. They are forbidden from doing so, or risk their product's MFi certification. Considering the dearth of use of USB Type-C female connectors in MFi peripherals, I hypothesize that Apple has likewise forbidden Apple MFi partners from switching to Type-C rather than micro-B as well. (Of course we don't KNOW that, because, again, MFi partners are forbidden from talking about it. Like the rules to 'Fight Club', or something.)

This is on Apple, direct your ire at Apple; they're the ones screwing you, denying you choice.

Did I mention I wanted Lightning?
Wait, I did not...whoops.
They should at least use USB C is where I was going.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
B4U
2 days ago at 09:45 am
And it still use the micro USB B.
Come on, Mophie! You can do better than that!
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
dfs
2 days ago at 01:45 pm

Almost exactly 365 days too late. Back when I had an iPhone 7 I used the Mophie system: phone case, stands, automobile holder, the works. Then when I upgraded to an iPhone X Mophie wasn't there for me. Several times I wrote asking when a case would go on the market, got stonewalled every time. So I walked away from all my Mophie gear and switched (at no small expense) to the equally good Xvida system. And now, not even a week after Apple announced the advent of a replacement for the iPhone X, Mophie comes out with a case for it! What, am I supposed to go crawling back to them? Am I supposed to trust them to bring out cases for this new generation of iPhones before yet another year has passed (Xvida is already selling cases for them)?

Here we have a perfect picture of a company with its head very firmly wedged high up its own patoot. It is in urgent need of a new top management echelon, else it's not going to be around very much longer. If you are going to be in the iPhone battery case business (a necessary prerequisite for occupying a position in this particular sector of the charging market) you need to be reasonably quick on your feet. For me, and I suspect for many others as well, Mophie has demonstrated with scientific precision that it is incapable of doing this, and therefore that it is not a trustworthy company.

I urge everybody who reads this to avoid buying this product and making any investment in the system of charging products of which it is a part. If you buy it, down the road you are almost certainly due for a shafting. Xvida is Mophie's principal competitor and they are far far more nimble in reacting to innovations in the iPhone market. This makes them a much safer investment. Try their products, you'll like them.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
ScooterComputer
23 hours ago at 04:50 am

And it still use the micro USB B.
Come on, Mophie! You can do better than that!

Actually they can't: Apple doesn't yet allow MFi partners to license/buy the female-to-male Lightning passthrough connector that Apple itself uses on their (now very old) battery case. Any battery cases you see with Lightning passthrough are using patent-infringing non-Apple-supported/approved connectors, and Apple -could- "kill switch" them at any time with an iOS update.
What's most infuriating is that Apple's MFi contract terms specifically forbid partners from TALKING about what they are/are not allowed to license/buy from Apple, so Mophie can't even "officially" complain and explain to upset users WHY they're stuck using an older, crappier, less-convenient connector. They are forbidden from doing so, or risk their product's MFi certification. Considering the dearth of use of USB Type-C female connectors in MFi peripherals, I hypothesize that Apple has likewise forbidden Apple MFi partners from switching to Type-C rather than micro-B as well. (Of course we don't KNOW that, because, again, MFi partners are forbidden from talking about it. Like the rules to 'Fight Club', or something.)

This is on Apple, direct your ire at Apple; they're the ones screwing you, denying you choice.
Rating: 1 Votes
