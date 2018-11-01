Mophie Launches Juice Pack Air Battery Case for iPhone X at $99.95

Mophie today launched the long-awaited Juice Pack Air case for the iPhone X, nearly eight months after it received Qi certification for the accessory. The case comes in two colors -- Black and Navy -- and is being sold for $99.95. The Black Juice Pack Air can be ordered today and will ship in 1-2 business days, but at the time of writing the Navy is out of stock.
Juice Pack Air is a Qi case for iPhone X, and can store battery to recharge the smartphone while on the go. There's a built-in 1,720 mAh battery that Mophie says extends the life of iPhone X to a total of 30 hours. With Qi support, you can place the Juice Pack Air on any Qi-compatible mat to refuel the accessory as well as the iPhone X.
Like other Juice Packs from Mophie, the Juice Pack Air for iPhone X has high-impact protection, a low-profile design, and a LED status indicator on the back of the case to see how much battery is left. Compared to previous iterations, the Juice Pack Air for iPhone 8/7 has a 2,525 mAh battery and the iPhone 8 Plus/7 Plus accessory has a 2,420 mAh battery.
Rumors about the launch of the Juice Pack Air began circulating in March of this year, when Mophie applied to the Wireless Power Consortium to gain Qi certification for the charging case. With the clearance, the Juice Pack Air became the first Qi-certified iPhone X charging case.
Since the application, Apple has now launched three new iPhones: the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR, but Mophie Support on Twitter confirmed that the new case is only officially compatible with iPhone X. One user asked about a Juice Pack Air Battery Case for iPhone XS and XS Max, and Mophie Support tweeted back, "We're always coming out with new products and power solutions for your favorite devices. Stay tuned for updates by signing up for our newsletter."
Those interested can purchase the Juice Pack Air for iPhone X on Mophie.com today.
