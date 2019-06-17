New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Nintendo's Dr. Mario World Game Launching on iOS on July 10

Monday June 17, 2019 7:08 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Nintendo's newest mobile game, Dr. Mario World, is set to launch on iOS and Android devices on Wednesday, July 10, Nintendo announced on Twitter this evening.

First announced in January, Dr. Mario World is based on the 1990 puzzle game Dr. Mario that tasked players with arranging different colored pills as they fell from the top of the screen to clear them from the game board and eliminate viruses.


Nintendo has launched a website for Dr. Mario World, complete with videos on the gameplay. Like the original game, Dr. Mario World is a match three, where the goal is to clear viruses from the board by making matches.

Players need to eliminate all of the viruses before running out of a set number of capsules. Scoring is based on how many capsules are left at the end of a level. Nintendo says there will be five worlds at launch, with more to be added in the future.


Dr. Mario World is a freemium game and there will be in-app purchases that allow you to continue to play the game after your stamina diminishes (though it also refills over time). Diamonds can be purchased for adding more capsules, replenishing the aforementioned stamina meter, and purchasing items.


Dr. Mario can be pre-ordered via the iOS App Store starting today. [Direct Link]

cardfan
18 minutes ago at 07:37 pm
Sounds like more freemium garbage.
Siannath
39 minutes ago at 07:16 pm

Booooo to microtransactions. I thought Nintendo was against this? Nintendo should be improving their brand with these games instead of scraping dollars out of the sewer.


I think I remember that Nintendo was disappointed with the Mario Run revenue. Shame on people for not buying great games but instead wasting money on microtransactions.
AetherMass
40 minutes ago at 07:14 pm
Booooo to microtransactions. I thought Nintendo was against this? Nintendo should be improving their brand with these games instead of scraping dollars out of the sewer.
