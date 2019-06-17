Belkin's InvisiGlass Ultra Front and Back Protection for Latest iPhones Now Available From Apple

The InvisiGlass Ultra Front and Back Protection, as the name suggests, provides a thin, adhesive skin for both the front and the back of the iPhone. It's designed to protect the iPhone from scratches and bumps without adding bulk or impacting the look and feel of the device.
Ultra-strong glass covers the front and back of your iPhone to protect it from every angle--helping prevent scratches, scuffs, impacts, and other damage. This dual protection not only preserves the smooth exterior and elevated design of your iPhone, but also protects the screen to ensure flawless operation day after day.Priced at $59.95, the InvisiGlass Ultra is available for the iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR.
Belkin says the InvisiGlass Ultra uses ion-exchange glass, which makes it "extremely strong" while maintaining its thinness. The InvisiGlass is designed not to impact the touch sensitivity, and Belkin says it was made to feel like the iPhone's display.
Customers who purchase the Belkin InvisiGlass Ultra Front and Back Protection at an Apple retail location can get it professionally applied using the Belkin ScreenCare+ Application Service.
Belkin's InvisiGlass Ultra for the new iPhones can be purchased from Apple.