O2 Mobile Network Now Offering Apple Watch Cellular Contracts to UK Customers

Friday June 14, 2019 2:44 AM PDT by Tim Hardwick
O2 has became the latest network carrier in the United Kingdom to offer the cellular version of the Apple Watch Series 4. iPhone users can now order the LTE-enabled smartwatch through the O2 website, which is offering several personal pay-monthly plans that let users make calls and use a data connection from their wrist, even if they're untethered from their smartphone.


O2 has launched plans on its website for both Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 4 LTE models, and is offering customers six months of free airtime for the first six months if they sign up to a plan between now and Wednesday, December 18, 2019.

For example, customers who take up the time-limited offer for a 40mm Apple Watch Series 4 must pay a £20 upfront fee and can then expect to pay £19.50 a month for 36 months, and when their free airtime runs out after six months, they pay £5 a month for the data contract.

Apple Watch is available to O2 Pay Monthly customers with an iPhone 6 or newer. New O2 customers and customers who don't have a compatible iPhone can also buy a new iPhone from O2, then add an Apple Watch. The network's full range of plans are available on the O2 website.

EE was the exclusive mobile network in the U.K. to offer a tariff for the Apple Watch when Apple debuted the first LTE-capable Apple Watch (Series 3) in September 2017. Vodafone announced its own Apple Watch LTE tariffs about a year later, and now O2 has joined the eSIM ranks. Out of the big networks in the U.K., that leaves Three as the only carrier yet to offer Apple Watch cellular contracts.

(Thanks, Edward!)

