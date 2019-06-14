MacRumors Giveaway: Win a BookBook for iPad Pro, an AirFly and CableSnaps from Twelve South

The BookBook vol. 2, priced starting at $89, is Twelve South's newest addition to its popular BookBook lineup. The BookBook vol. 2 is designed for the 2018 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models.
Like other BookBook cases, it's handmade from leather and is designed to look like a classic book. A built-in shell holds the iPad in place, and when the book-like case is opened up, the cover serves as a display stand or a wedge for typing and sketching.
The BookBook vol. 2 features a holder for the Apple Pencil so it doesn't get lost, and there's a camera cutout for the rear camera at the back so you can still take photos.
An interior pocket holds documents or a slim keyboard, and the hardback covers and the spine make sure your iPad is protected when it's zipped shut.
Along with the BookBook, the Twelve South prize pack also includes the AirFly, designed to work with the AirPods, Powerbeats Pro, or other Bluetooth headphones. The AirFly is an adapter accessory that lets you use your Bluetooth headphones with a wired headphone jack.
This is useful in situations where there are no Bluetooth connectivity options, such as on airplanes or when using gym equipment. In-flight entertainment systems, for example, often require wired headphones to hear sound, but with the AirFly, you can plug it into the jack and then connect to your headphones.
The AirFly, priced at $40, is similar in size to the AirPods, and it comes with a travel pouch for portability. It uses a built-in battery that lasts for approximately eight hours before you need to recharge it.
The last item in the Twelve South prize pack is a set of $20 CableSnaps, designed to keep your cords organized. CableSnaps come in a set of three and are sized for different cables and use cases.
Made from leather in black, teal, or cognac, the large CableSnap is ideal for wrangling a USB-C charging cable, while the smaller versions are perfect for Lighting cables or earbuds that have a cord.
Each CableSnap is a strip of leather with a metal snap that keeps everything tight and secured. A cable loop is included so it can stay attached to your cords with a cable loop.
We have three prize packs from Twelve South to give away. Winners will be able to choose a BookBook in their preferred size, CableSnaps in their preferred color, and will receive an AirFly. To enter to win our giveaway, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.
Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.
The contest will run from today (June 14) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on June 21. The winners will be chosen randomly on June 21 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.