Apple Shares New Shot on iPhone XS Video With Portrait Tips From Photojournalist Christoper Anderson
In the video, which is in portrait orientation and meant to be watched on an iPhone, Anderson provides some tips on what he pays attention to when creating a portrait of a person.
Anderson says he takes into account lighting conditions and interesting backgrounds when setting up to take photographs, as well as anticipating the movements of his subjects and the look of the foreground and background to get the perfect shot.
To add color and intrigue, he plays with props or an object that can create shadows of reflections to define subjects and obscure parts of the image that might be distracting. He uses things like keys, glasses, bottles and mirrors to experiment with different looks.
Post processing is also important, and be says that he uses a lot of Apple's built-in tools for adjusting contrast and lighting.
Anderson is hosting a Photo Lab series at Apple's Hillsdale location in San Mateo, California today from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Apple has shared multiple videos in its Shot on iPhone series, including several longer-form videos created by various artists, including the recent Maldives video and a series of nature scenes called "Don't Mess With Mother."