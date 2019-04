Apple Shares New 'Shot on iPhone XS' Video Featuring Images of Nature From Around the World

Apple this morning shared a new video in its ongoing "Shot on iPhone XS " series, this time focusing on awe-inspiring natural scenes caught on Apple's smartphone camera by artist group Camp4 Collective.Titled "Don't Mess With Mother," the one-minute video features various stark images of nature in action, captured from around the world, synced to the song "Last Rites" by Megadeth.Shots in the clip include galloping zebra, scurrying desert insects, ice-capped mountain vistas, charging antelopes, mingling elephants, swimming lizards, snow avalanches, lava-spewing volcanoes, and more.Apple has shared many "Shot on iPhone" videos and photos over the course of the last several years, including one posted last week that focused on the Maldives Shark Research Programme , a charity focused on whale shark research and community-focused conservation efforts.Apple has also shared a new behind-the-scenes look at the making of the "Don't Mess With Mother" video.