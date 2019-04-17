New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Shares New 'Shot on iPhone XS' Video Featuring Images of Nature From Around the World

Wednesday April 17, 2019 3:29 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Apple this morning shared a new video in its ongoing "Shot on iPhone XS" series, this time focusing on awe-inspiring natural scenes caught on Apple's smartphone camera by artist group Camp4 Collective.


Titled "Don't Mess With Mother," the one-minute video features various stark images of nature in action, captured from around the world, synced to the song "Last Rites" by Megadeth.

Shots in the clip include galloping zebra, scurrying desert insects, ice-capped mountain vistas, charging antelopes, mingling elephants, swimming lizards, snow avalanches, lava-spewing volcanoes, and more.

Apple has shared many "Shot on iPhone" videos and photos over the course of the last several years, including one posted last week that focused on the Maldives Shark Research Programme, a charity focused on whale shark research and community-focused conservation efforts.

Update: Apple has also shared a new behind-the-scenes look at the making of the "Don't Mess With Mother" video.



Tags: Apple ads, Shot on iPhone
Avatar
Relentless Power
23 hours ago at 03:38 am
The splicing/editing of the videos to coordinate with the different wildlife was executed perfectly.
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
AnotherOpinion
22 hours ago at 05:07 am
Great video Apple! That was an exceptional piece of work!
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
wwchris
16 hours ago at 11:01 am
I agree mostly with the posters above mentioning how they should lay out what equipment was used. There is a fine line though. I would argue that adding a separate lens changes the actual quality of the "camera" itself, but does adding a good lighting set up count as "equipment"? If you use a steadicam, but the stock camera, is that "fake"?

My take would be, anything that attaches to the phone (lens, rig, lights, stabilizer, underwater case, microphone, etc.) is disingenuous and should be called out. Anything that happens in the environment (lights, sound baffles, reflectors, models, etc) is fair game.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
TheFluffyDuck
20 hours ago at 06:28 am

Great video, I enjoyed watching it but the average customer will never make this kind of shots for obvious reasons.
I think making ads about simpler and daily stuff, like taking pictures of your family or pets, is more important if they want to sell the phone. I really appreciate their quick "how-to" video for that reason.


Ah, Yes, but thats an appeal to your logical brain. But that doesn't sell. Emotion does. There is a-lot of psychology on this. People want to feel something when they buy a product. I recommend a documentary by Adam Curtis called "The century of the self", that investigates Edward Bernays an individual who started us down this route a century ago.

[MEDIA=youtube]DnPmg0R1M04[/MEDIA]
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
justperry
18 hours ago at 08:41 am

The splicing/editing of the videos to coordinate with the different wildlife was executed perfectly.


Especially the bit where the thunderstorm is in sync with the guitar.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
jacktorrance
19 hours ago at 07:18 am

These videos are shot with an iPhone, but as we've learned before the phone is usually attached to professional video camera rigs.


And?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
bchery21
21 hours ago at 05:40 am
The video looks great yes but IMO it's the cut editing that takes the cake!
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
mac_in_tosh
14 hours ago at 12:45 pm

My take would be, anything that attaches to the phone (lens, rig, lights, stabilizer, underwater case, microphone, etc.) is disingenuous and should be called out. Anything that happens in the environment (lights, sound baffles, reflectors, models, etc) is fair game.


That's a sensible distinction that clarifies the point I was trying to make.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
FFR
19 hours ago at 07:19 am
Wow, that was a great video.

Really love these shot on iPhone marketing ads.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Bryan Bowler
18 hours ago at 08:42 am
Fantastic edit!! The production house that put that together did an excellent job!
Rating: 1 Votes

