Apple Shares New 'Shot on iPhone XS' Video Featuring Images of Nature From Around the World
Titled "Don't Mess With Mother," the one-minute video features various stark images of nature in action, captured from around the world, synced to the song "Last Rites" by Megadeth.
Shots in the clip include galloping zebra, scurrying desert insects, ice-capped mountain vistas, charging antelopes, mingling elephants, swimming lizards, snow avalanches, lava-spewing volcanoes, and more.
Apple has shared many "Shot on iPhone" videos and photos over the course of the last several years, including one posted last week that focused on the Maldives Shark Research Programme, a charity focused on whale shark research and community-focused conservation efforts.
Update: Apple has also shared a new behind-the-scenes look at the making of the "Don't Mess With Mother" video.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
My take would be, anything that attaches to the phone (lens, rig, lights, stabilizer, underwater case, microphone, etc.) is disingenuous and should be called out. Anything that happens in the environment (lights, sound baffles, reflectors, models, etc) is fair game.
Great video, I enjoyed watching it but the average customer will never make this kind of shots for obvious reasons.
I think making ads about simpler and daily stuff, like taking pictures of your family or pets, is more important if they want to sell the phone. I really appreciate their quick "how-to" video for that reason.
Ah, Yes, but thats an appeal to your logical brain. But that doesn't sell. Emotion does. There is a-lot of psychology on this. People want to feel something when they buy a product. I recommend a documentary by Adam Curtis called "The century of the self", that investigates Edward Bernays an individual who started us down this route a century ago.
[MEDIA=youtube]DnPmg0R1M04[/MEDIA]
The splicing/editing of the videos to coordinate with the different wildlife was executed perfectly.
Especially the bit where the thunderstorm is in sync with the guitar.
These videos are shot with an iPhone, but as we've learned before the phone is usually attached to professional video camera rigs.
And?
That's a sensible distinction that clarifies the point I was trying to make.
Really love these shot on iPhone marketing ads.
