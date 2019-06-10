Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Releasing iOS 12.3.2 With Portrait Mode Fix on iPhone 8 Plus Today
The iOS 12.3.2 update is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the update, go to Settings > General > Software Update. As with all iOS updates, iOS 12.3.2 is free to download, but it may take some time for iOS 12.3.2 to propagate to all iOS users once it becomes available around 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.
According to Apple's release notes, the iOS 12.3.2 update addresses an issue that caused the Camera app to capture Portrait mode photos without a depth effect on the iPhone 8 Plus.
It may also include other unspecified security fixes and bug fixes for other devices and does appear to be available for other iPhones and iPads as well as the iPhone 8 Plus.
Apple is also working on an iOS 12.4 update that's set to be released in the near future, as well as iOS 13, which will come out this September.
