New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple Releasing iOS 12.3.2 With Portrait Mode Fix on iPhone 8 Plus Today

Monday June 10, 2019 9:19 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple will today release iOS 12.3.2, a minor update to the iOS 12 operating system that runs on the iPhone and the iPad. iOS 12.3.2 comes a month after the release of iOS 12.3, the last major update, and two weeks after the release of iOS 12.3.1, another bug fix update.

The iOS 12.3.2 update is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the update, go to Settings > General > Software Update. As with all iOS updates, iOS 12.3.2 is free to download, but it may take some time for iOS 12.3.2 to propagate to all iOS users once it becomes available around 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.


According to Apple's release notes, the iOS 12.3.2 update addresses an issue that caused the Camera app to capture Portrait mode photos without a depth effect on the iPhone 8 Plus.

It may also include other unspecified security fixes and bug fixes for other devices and does appear to be available for other iPhones and iPads as well as the iPhone 8 Plus.

Apple is also working on an iOS 12.4 update that's set to be released in the near future, as well as iOS 13, which will come out this September.

Related Roundup: iOS 12
[ 2 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
DrJohnnyN
10 minutes ago at 09:20 am
Great phone for those who prefer a physical home button.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]