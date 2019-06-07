New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Photos From WWDC 2019: Mac Pro Studio, Get-Togethers, Scholars, Weezer Concert, and Beyond

Friday June 7, 2019 8:58 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
WWDC 2019 wraps up today after a very busy week in San Jose, ranging from Apple's reveal of the all-new Mac Pro and iOS 13 on Monday to rock band Weezer performing at the WWDC Bash on Thursday. In between, there were hundreds of sessions, special events, get-togethers, and more.

We've put together a gallery of photos from Apple and others for a look back at the past six days of festivities.

Credit: Greg Heo

Credit: iJustine

Credit: iJustine














Check out our WWDC 2019 news hub for in-depth coverage of all of Apple's announcements and software releases.

Avatar
rmoliv
43 minutes ago at 09:04 am
iJustine wondering what app or apps does she develop...
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
yaxomoxay
38 minutes ago at 09:09 am
Looking at those pictures (which I liked) I am starting to think that the next "think different" clothing style will be wearing a business suit.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
bobbie424242
22 minutes ago at 09:25 am

She's just gonna look at everything and pretend she's shocked / excited, like she always does.


Can't wait for her review of a $30K semi-maxed out Mac Pro
Rating: 1 Votes

