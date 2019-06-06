New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Weezer to Headline Apple's WWDC 2019 Bash Tonight

Thursday June 6, 2019 9:27 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple has announced that multi-platinum rock band Weezer will be headlining its annual WWDC Bash on Thursday evening.


The night of music, food, and drinks will take place at Discovery Meadow in San Jose tonight between 7-10 p.m. local time. The park is located just down the street from the McEnery Convention Center where WWDC 2019 is taking place. The event is free, but a WWDC 2019 badge must be presented for entry.

Attendees 21 years and older may drink alcohol and can pick up a wristband for drinks on the plaza outside McEnery between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., or at the bash tonight, by showing a valid government-issued photo ID. There is no bag check at the bash, so attendees are advised to leave their bags at their hotel.

WWDC officially ends on Friday evening, but the end-of-WWDC bash is hosted on Thursday evening since many people fly home on Friday morning. Last year, the event was headlined by rock band Panic! At The Disco.

WWDC 2018 Bash featuring Panic! At The Disco via Axel Boberg

Check out our WWDC 2019 news hub for coverage of all of Apple's announcements and software releases this week.

[ 31 comments ]


Avatar
Paradoxally
1 hour ago at 09:30 am

Who listens to this group...? I’ve never heard one song by them.


You've never heard Buddy Holly? Wow.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
Darth Tulhu
1 hour ago at 09:43 am

The worst era for music won't die. That being said, Weezer are about the best to come out of that mediocre era.


Them fightin' words.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
yaxomoxay
1 hour ago at 09:34 am

You've never heard Buddy Holly? Wow.


The video was in the original Windows 95 CD release :)
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
DCstewieG
1 hour ago at 09:44 am

You've never heard Buddy Holly? Wow.

Today it would be more surprising if someone hasn’t heard their Africa cover ('//www.youtube.com/watch?v=mk5Dwg5zm2U').

That said, the Blue Album is one of the best 90s alternative albums, start to finish.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
infinitejest
1 hour ago at 09:40 am

Who listens to this group...? I’ve never heard one song by them.


So?
Not their fault when you’re knowledge in music is limited.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Westside guy
1 hour ago at 09:39 am

Who listens to this group...? I’ve never heard one song by them.


They've been around forever. I remember there was even a video of their song "Buddy Holly" included with Windows... 95 (?) where the band was playing at the malt shop from the TV show "Happy Days".
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
derekamoss
33 minutes ago at 10:17 am
Man I used to be a total Weezer fanatic. I loved everything up until the 6th album. Pinkerton is an all time favorite. That and only in dreams from the blue album(their first) I even went on a Weezer cruise where they played five nights and even hung out and played games and stuff with the fans.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
alexandr
1 hour ago at 09:31 am

Who listens to this group...? I’ve never heard one song by them.


some other people have though.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
BootsWalking
1 hour ago at 09:28 am
Obligatory for Weezer fans:
[MEDIA=youtube]ab5WvwfLuLM[/MEDIA]
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Attirex
39 minutes ago at 10:11 am
Hootie or death!
Rating: 1 Votes

