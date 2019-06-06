Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Weezer to Headline Apple's WWDC 2019 Bash Tonight
The night of music, food, and drinks will take place at Discovery Meadow in San Jose tonight between 7-10 p.m. local time. The park is located just down the street from the McEnery Convention Center where WWDC 2019 is taking place. The event is free, but a WWDC 2019 badge must be presented for entry.
Attendees 21 years and older may drink alcohol and can pick up a wristband for drinks on the plaza outside McEnery between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., or at the bash tonight, by showing a valid government-issued photo ID. There is no bag check at the bash, so attendees are advised to leave their bags at their hotel.
WWDC officially ends on Friday evening, but the end-of-WWDC bash is hosted on Thursday evening since many people fly home on Friday morning. Last year, the event was headlined by rock band Panic! At The Disco.
Check out our WWDC 2019 news hub for coverage of all of Apple's announcements and software releases this week.
Who listens to this group...? I’ve never heard one song by them.
You've never heard Buddy Holly? Wow.
The worst era for music won't die. That being said, Weezer are about the best to come out of that mediocre era.
Them fightin' words.
The video was in the original Windows 95 CD release :)
You've never heard Buddy Holly? Wow.Today it would be more surprising if someone hasn’t heard their Africa cover ('//www.youtube.com/watch?v=mk5Dwg5zm2U').
That said, the Blue Album is one of the best 90s alternative albums, start to finish.
So?
Not their fault when you’re knowledge in music is limited.
They've been around forever. I remember there was even a video of their song "Buddy Holly" included with Windows... 95 (?) where the band was playing at the malt shop from the TV show "Happy Days".
some other people have though.
