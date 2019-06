Weezer to Headline Apple's WWDC 2019 Bash Tonight

WWDC 2018 Bash featuring Panic! At The Disco via Axel Boberg

Apple has announced that multi-platinum rock band Weezer will be headlining its annual WWDC Bash on Thursday evening.The night of music, food, and drinks will take place at Discovery Meadow in San Jose tonight between 7-10 p.m. local time. The park is located just down the street from the McEnery Convention Center where WWDC 2019 is taking place. The event is free, but a WWDC 2019 badge must be presented for entry.Attendees 21 years and older may drink alcohol and can pick up a wristband for drinks on the plaza outside McEnery between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., or at the bash tonight, by showing a valid government-issued photo ID. There is no bag check at the bash, so attendees are advised to leave their bags at their hotel.WWDC officially ends on Friday evening, but the end-of-WWDC bash is hosted on Thursday evening since many people fly home on Friday morning. Last year, the event was headlined by rock band Panic! At The Disco Check out our WWDC 2019 news hub for coverage of all of Apple's announcements and software releases this week.