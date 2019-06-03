Ecobee Launches New HomeKit-Compatible SmartThermostat With Updated Internals

The fifth-generation Ecobee SmartThermostat includes a glass finish with LCD touchscreen, and inside it has a quad-core processor to enable advanced machine learning. This revamp improves the device's natural language processing and speech detection, according to the company. In terms of wireless connectivity, it has 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi.
“We see the smart home emerging as an oasis where great technology can fade into the background and free you from the chaos of everyday life.” said ecobee President and CEO, Stuart Lombard.Additionally, there's a new speaker in the device with "twice the intensity" of its predecessor for richer sound and a wider dynamic range. This lets you listen to podcasts, music, or news directly from the SmartThermostat, which is compatible with Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, Pandora, TuneIn, and Spotify, but no mention of Apple Music was given.
“We’ve designed the new ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control to be the foundation of that vision. It’s packed with more power than ever before to deliver a best-in-class user experience and effortlessly connect you to the solutions and services you love, but also work quietly in the background so you can focus on the things - and people - that matter most."
The new SmartThermostat is compatible with HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, and IFTTT. There's also an updated Ecobee SmartSensor that has a new design and enhanced wide-angle detection range. This device senses motion and temperature, detecting how warm or cool it is in separate rooms and adjusting the main SmartThermostat accordingly.
The new Ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control is priced at $249 and is available to purchase today on the company's website, and at Amazon, Lowes, The Home Depot, and Best Buy. The device comes with the updated Ecobee SmartSensor in the box, and additional sensors are available to buy in packs of two for $79.