Apple Announces 2019 Apple Design Award Winners

This year, Apple chose a total of 9 apps that work across iPhone, iPad, and Mac, with the winners listed below:
- Ordia – a one-finger action platform game.
- Flow by Moleskine – a practical and artful note-taking app.
- The Gardens Between – a puzzler in which players control the passage of time.
- Asphalt 9: Legends – a high-powered, console-grade arcade racing game.
- Pixelmator Photo – a powerful yet approachable image editor.
- ELOH – a puzzler involving shifting blocks to direct bouncing balls.
- Butterfly iQ — Ultrasound – a CE-approved, FDA-cleared whole-body ultrasound app.
- Thumper: Pocket Edition – a heavy-metal rhythm game with impressive graphics.
- HomeCourt - The Basketball App – a coaching app with AI-powered shot tracking.
Aside from a cube-shaped trophy and exposure in the App Store, all Apple Design Award Winners receive a maxed out MacBook Pro and iMac Pro, an iPhone XS (512GB), a 12-inch iPad Pro and Apple Pencil, an Apple Watch Series 4, an Apple TV 4K, and a pair of AirPods.