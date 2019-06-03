Apple Announces 2019 Apple Design Award Winners

Monday June 3, 2019 7:01 PM PDT by Tim Hardwick
Apple tonight officially announced the winners of the Apple Design Awards 2019. Recipients are selected based on what the company thinks are some of the best apps for various Apple platforms.


This year, Apple chose a total of 9 apps that work across iPhone, iPad, and Mac, with the winners listed below:
Apple plans to make a video of the Apple Design Awards ceremony available online in the near future, and it will be available on the Apple Design Awards website.

Aside from a cube-shaped trophy and exposure in the App Store, all Apple Design Award Winners receive a maxed out MacBook Pro and iMac Pro, an iPhone XS (512GB), a 12-inch iPad Pro and Apple Pencil, an Apple Watch Series 4, an Apple TV 4K, and a pair of AirPods.

Tag: Apple Design Awards
1 comments