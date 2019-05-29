Microsoft Brings 'Insert Data From Picture' Excel Feature to iOS Devices

Insert Data from Picture lets you take a photo of data in a table format and convert it to a digital format in Excel. You can capture financial spreadsheets, work schedules, task lists, time tables, and more, so long as it's in a table format to begin with.
According to Microsoft, Insert Data from Picture combines optical character recognition technology, layout understanding techniques, and machine learning to convert information written on paper into digital data.
As of today, the Insert Data from Picture feature also supports 21 languages on both iOS and Android.
The Excel iOS app from Microsoft can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]