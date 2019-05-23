Apple Registers Eleven New iPhone Models in Eurasian Database

Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple has registered eleven unreleased iPhone models in the Eurasian Economic Commission database this week, including models A2111, A2160, A2161, A2215, A2216, A2217, A2218, A2219, A2220, A2221, and A2223, according to the Indian blog MySmartPrice.
The filings are legally required for any encrypted devices sold in Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia.
These models likely represent Apple's refreshed iPhone line-up expected to debut in September 2019. Rumors suggest the successors of the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR will again be 5.8 and 6.5-inch OLED iPhones along with a 6.1-inch LCD iPhone, respectively.
Rumors suggest the 5.8 and 6.5-inch iPhone XS and XS Max successors will feature triple-lens cameras while the LCD iPhone will use a dual-lens camera setup.
Otherwise, the 2019 iPhone lineup is expected to look similar to the Apple's current smartphones, but Apple may be planning to use a new frosted glass design for the back of the 5.8 and 6.5-inch devices. The 6.1-inch iPhone, meanwhile, could come in new lavender and green shades.
We don't yet know what Apple will call the new iPhones, but iPhone XI or iPhone 11 are possibilities for the iPhone XS successors.
The EEC filings reveal all the new devices that have been added to the database run on iOS 12, although iOS 13 is likely to be available this fall as a free software update. Apple is expected to unveil all the new features coming with its updated mobile OS at WWDC in June.
Eurasian Economic Commission filings like these have foreshadowed the release of new Apple products on numerous occasions, including multiple iPad models, the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, Apple Watch Series 2 and Series 4, AirPods, the 2018 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, and several other devices.
