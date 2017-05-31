Minor update to latest Kaby Lake processors expected at WWDC.
Apple Registers New Macs and iPads in Eurasia Ahead of WWDC on June 5
Just five days ahead of Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, where it is widely expected to announce new Macs, French website Consomac has discovered a new Russian-language regulatory filing, in the Eurasian Economic Commission database, that points towards at least five new models running macOS Sierra launching soon.
The five new Macs, identified only with the model numbers A1289, A1347, A1418, A1419, and A1481, are likely to be new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pros alongside a new 12-inch MacBook, with the outside chance of a new upgraded MacBook Air also in the frame. At the same time, it's worth noting that these numbers differ from the AXX prefixes attributed to current MacBook models, so nothing is completely certain until Apple makes its announcements.
As well as spare parts for the Macs, the discovered numbers also include a possible new wireless keyboard (model A1843) and four numbers classified under iOS 10 (A1671, A1709, A1670, and A1701), pointing to the possible launch of a rumored new iPad Pro model.
Earlier this week on Memorial Day, MacRumors reported that MacBook Pro orders placed on Monday on Apple's online store had estimated deliveries of between June 6-8 in the United States, suggesting Apple was in the process of restocking ahead of WWDC, when the new Macs are expected to be announced. The notebooks are expected to thought to be receiving internal improvements only, including an upgrade to Intel's faster Kaby Lake processors.
Apple last refreshed the MacBook Pro in October 2016, after the notebook went 527 days without being updated. In contrast, only 220 days will have passed if Apple launches new MacBook Pro models on June 5, which is below the average timeframe of 320 days between any two MacBook Pro generations.
The new notebooks are likely to be announced at Apple's June 5 WWDC keynote, which is set to kick off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Rumors also suggest Apple could use the event to introduce a new Siri smart speaker.
The EEC filing, published today, satisfies Russia's requirement for companies to register all products containing encryption and/or cryptographic tools.
The five new Macs, identified only with the model numbers A1289, A1347, A1418, A1419, and A1481, are likely to be new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pros alongside a new 12-inch MacBook, with the outside chance of a new upgraded MacBook Air also in the frame. At the same time, it's worth noting that these numbers differ from the AXX prefixes attributed to current MacBook models, so nothing is completely certain until Apple makes its announcements.
As well as spare parts for the Macs, the discovered numbers also include a possible new wireless keyboard (model A1843) and four numbers classified under iOS 10 (A1671, A1709, A1670, and A1701), pointing to the possible launch of a rumored new iPad Pro model.
Earlier this week on Memorial Day, MacRumors reported that MacBook Pro orders placed on Monday on Apple's online store had estimated deliveries of between June 6-8 in the United States, suggesting Apple was in the process of restocking ahead of WWDC, when the new Macs are expected to be announced. The notebooks are expected to thought to be receiving internal improvements only, including an upgrade to Intel's faster Kaby Lake processors.
Apple last refreshed the MacBook Pro in October 2016, after the notebook went 527 days without being updated. In contrast, only 220 days will have passed if Apple launches new MacBook Pro models on June 5, which is below the average timeframe of 320 days between any two MacBook Pro generations.
The new notebooks are likely to be announced at Apple's June 5 WWDC keynote, which is set to kick off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Rumors also suggest Apple could use the event to introduce a new Siri smart speaker.
The EEC filing, published today, satisfies Russia's requirement for companies to register all products containing encryption and/or cryptographic tools.
Related Roundups: iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, MacBook
Buyer's Guide: 9.7" iPad Pro (Don't Buy), MacBook Pro (Caution), MacBook (Don't Buy)
Buyer's Guide: 9.7" iPad Pro (Don't Buy), MacBook Pro (Caution), MacBook (Don't Buy)