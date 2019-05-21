Deals: $50 iTunes Gift Cards for $42.50, $10 4K iTunes Movies, Up to $500 Off 2017 iMacs, and More

iTunes Gift Card Sale
PayPal's Digital Gifts eBay storefront is back with another App Store and iTunes gift card sale. For a limited time you can get the $50 iTunes gift card for $42.50, totaling savings of 15 percent.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The sale on PayPal's eBay storefront is for United States customers only who have a PayPal account. The gift card will be delivered electronically within a few hours of purchase. As usual, it's unclear how long this discount will stick around, so if you've been looking to add some iTunes credit to your Apple ID, be sure to visit eBay soon.
$9.99 4K iTunes Movies Sale
Apple has refreshed the iTunes Movies store this week with a new batch of sales on 4K films, including recent releases like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, A Star is Born, Escape Room, and Bumblebee. All of these films are just $9.99 for a limited time, and there are more discounted as well that you can discover below.
iMac Sale
B&H Photo has discounted a few previous-generation iMacs, taking as much as $500 off these models. The biggest discount in the sale is for the 27-inch 5K iMac (8GB RAM, 2TB Fusion Drive), priced at $1,799.00, down from $2,299.00.
There are a few other configurations in the sale with varying RAM capacities and display sizes, and all models are for the mid 2017 iMac refresh. As of now, B&H Photo has the best prices for these iMacs among the major Apple resellers.
- 21.5-inch Retina iMac, 3.0 GHz, 8 GB RAM, 1 TB - $1,099.00, down from $1,299.00 ($200 off)
- 27-inch Retina iMac, 3.4 GHz, 8 GB RAM, 1 TB Fusion - $1,599.00, down from $1,799.00 ($200 off)
- 27-inch Retina iMac, 3.5 GHz, 8 GB RAM, 1 TB Fusion - $1,699.00, down from $1,999.00 ($300 off)
- 27-inch Retina iMac, 3.8 GHz, 8 GB RAM, 2 TB Fusion - $1,799.00, down from $2,299.00 ($500 off)
Miscellaneous
To wrap up, we've listed a few miscellaneous sales going on this week below, including discounts on the latest Pad & Quill leather bags, ongoing Smart Battery Case markdowns, and more. Our readers should note that they can save an additional 10 percent at Pad and Quill using the coupon code PQVIP.
- Pad & Quill's Gladstone Briefcase - $475 with early pre-order pricing, down from $525
- Pad & Quill's Gladstone Duffle - $565 with early pre-order pricing, down from $625
- Apple's Smart Battery Case for iPhone XR on B&H (Black and White) - $102, down from $129 (also on Amazon)
- eero Home Wi-Fi System on Amazon - Save 20 percent in today's Gold Box
- PC and Mac Accessories on Amazon - Save up to 50 percent off select laptops, gaming headsets, mice, keyboards, and more in today's Gold Box