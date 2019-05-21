Deals: $50 iTunes Gift Cards for $42.50, $10 4K iTunes Movies, Up to $500 Off 2017 iMacs, and More

Tuesday May 21, 2019 7:19 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
There are quite a few deals happening today that could save shoppers some money on iTunes credit, Apple's Smart Battery Case for the iPhone XR, and previous generation Retina iMacs. All of these discounts can be seen below, and our readers should also remember to check out an exclusive Anker sale we have going on this week only, with discounts on high-quality battery packs and Bluetooth speakers.

iTunes Gift Card Sale


PayPal's Digital Gifts eBay storefront is back with another App Store and iTunes gift card sale. For a limited time you can get the $50 iTunes gift card for $42.50, totaling savings of 15 percent.

The sale on PayPal's eBay storefront is for United States customers only who have a PayPal account. The gift card will be delivered electronically within a few hours of purchase. As usual, it's unclear how long this discount will stick around, so if you've been looking to add some iTunes credit to your Apple ID, be sure to visit eBay soon.

$9.99 4K iTunes Movies Sale


Apple has refreshed the iTunes Movies store this week with a new batch of sales on 4K films, including recent releases like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, A Star is Born, Escape Room, and Bumblebee. All of these films are just $9.99 for a limited time, and there are more discounted as well that you can discover below.

iMac Sale


B&H Photo has discounted a few previous-generation iMacs, taking as much as $500 off these models. The biggest discount in the sale is for the 27-inch 5K iMac (8GB RAM, 2TB Fusion Drive), priced at $1,799.00, down from $2,299.00.

There are a few other configurations in the sale with varying RAM capacities and display sizes, and all models are for the mid 2017 iMac refresh. As of now, B&H Photo has the best prices for these iMacs among the major Apple resellers.

Miscellaneous


To wrap up, we've listed a few miscellaneous sales going on this week below, including discounts on the latest Pad & Quill leather bags, ongoing Smart Battery Case markdowns, and more. Our readers should note that they can save an additional 10 percent at Pad and Quill using the coupon code PQVIP.

As always, our full Deals Roundup has even more information on other sales going on today and through the rest of the week.

Avatar
code-m
5 hours ago at 09:21 am

eBay is once again taking PayPal Credit for the iTunes giftcards, with a limit of 3 per person.


Costco sells them at 20% off and 5 limit per member multiple times a year, not sure if this will change however it’s one of the best App Store & iTunes deals I have found.
Rating: 1 Votes
