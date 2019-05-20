MacRumors Exclusive: Save Up to 40% on Anker's Bluetooth Speakers, Headphones, and Portable Batteries

Monday May 20, 2019 11:29 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
MacRumors readers have a chance to save on a collection of Anker accessories this week, thanks to our latest exclusive sale with the popular accessory maker. This time around our sale includes up to 40 percent off Bluetooth speakers, wireless headphones, and portable battery packs.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

As usual, all discounts can be found on Amazon and you'll have to enter the promo codes listed below to see the markdowns. The sale includes seven total items, and any tax or shipping costs are not included in the prices below. Shoppers should note that these codes will only be live through Sunday, May 26.

MacRumors' Exclusive Anker Sale





