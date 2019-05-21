Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
2018 and Newer MacBook Pro and MacBook Air Now Eligible for Apple's Keyboard Service Program
This means 2018 MacBook Air, 2018 MacBook Pro, or just-announced 2019 MacBook Pro models that experience keyboard issues such as sticky or inconsistently responding keys now qualify for free repairs up to four years after the original purchase date worldwide, regardless of warranty status.
Eligible Models
- MacBook (Retina, 12-inch, Early 2015)
- MacBook (Retina, 12-inch, Early 2016)
- MacBook (Retina, 12-inch, 2017)
- MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2018)
- MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)
- MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2017, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)
- MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)
- MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2017, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)
- MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2016)
- MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2017)
- MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2018, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)
- MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2018)
- MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)
- MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2019)
The new keyboard design on the 2019 MacBook Pro is still classified as "third generation" like the 2018 MacBook Pro and 2018 MacBook Air. Owners of the 2018 MacBook Pro and 2018 MacBook Air can have their keyboards replaced with ones that have the new materials during repair, according to The Verge.
To initiate a keyboard repair, visit the Get Support page on Apple's website to book a Genius Bar or Apple Authorized Service Provider appointment.
This definitely sparks confidence in the durability of these keyboards. "Sarcasm"I don’t understand?
They admit there is a problem, explain that they’ve changed materials used, extended the service program and will even swap a 2018 model to use the same new material as the 2019 model if yours needs repairs.
How does that not inspire confidence that (a) they’ll look after you long after the warranty runs out, and (b) will try to prevent reoccurrence by using the newer parts.
Based on many members here, the keyboard issue is a tiny percentage and is not a design fault. So why would a manufacturer do free repairs and its not because of their bad design?!
Apple needs to rethink this. They make a product that does not have a design fault and should not replace customers keyboards for free.
/sarcasm.
Forgot to add in...Apple stock is doing great so that means their keyword is not design fault. They had record revenues so their keyboards are perfect.
They are classing it as 3rd gen still but if they have changed the material the switch is made from, it's 4th gen.
Oh I'm going to save this, just to remember in case I run into any problems years down the line. :D
I’d suggest it’s a preventative measure, to know that issues will be fixed immediately if it happens.
If they didn’t include it in the program would you believe them any more if they said it was “fixed”?
When I bought the first MacBook to feature the updated butterfly keyboard (gold one) back in '15, they kept blaming me for damaging the keyboard and wanted me (and other customers, I assume) to pay an extra $500-something to get it fixed -- when our computers were just 2-3 months old.
Apple ended apologizing to me down the line and updated me to a MacBook Pro 2016 model, whose keyboard equally sucked, oh well, I still like Apple.
Honestly, I would not have been mad had Apple owned up to their error and refunded me on the spot or simply fixed my keyboard, since the device they sold me was a POS and they knew it. I get that it was gen 1, and I truly loved the butterfly keyboard then, but if you're shipping hardware to consumers with known errors, own up to them.
