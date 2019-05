Apple Rises to Third in Annual Fortune 500 List of America's Largest Companies

Two thousand eighteen will be remembered as the year that Apple first achieved a market value of $1 trillion, as well as when growth in iPhones, Apple's largest single product by far, began to slow. Before the introduction of the iPod—the iPhone's precursor—Apple was a once-exciting computer maker. Now, only a retailer and an oil company are bigger. Its challenge: as consumers hang onto phones longer, Apple is repositioning itself as a services provider. Already iTunes, Apple Music, iCloud, and cuts from sales in its popular Apple Store generate billions of dollars of sales.

2019: 3rd

2018: 4th

2017: 3rd

2016: 3rd

2015: 5th

2014: 5th

2013: 6th

2012: 17th

2011: 35th

2010: 56th

Apple has ranked third in the annual Fortune 500 list of the highest-revenue-generating companies based in the United States, with $265.5 billion revenue in fiscal 2018, trailing only Walmart and oil giant ExxonMobil.Apple moved up one spot in this year's rankings , overtaking billionaire investor Warren Buffett's holding company Berkshire Hathaway.Fortune's description of Apple:Apple has made the Fortune 500 list for 37 years and has now cracked the top 10 spots for seven consecutive years:Other notable technology companies in this year's Fortune 500 include Amazon in fifth, Google parent company Alphabet in 15th, and Microsoft in 26th.