Apple Rises to Third in Annual Fortune 500 List of America's Largest Companies
Apple moved up one spot in this year's rankings, overtaking billionaire investor Warren Buffett's holding company Berkshire Hathaway.
Fortune's description of Apple:
Two thousand eighteen will be remembered as the year that Apple first achieved a market value of $1 trillion, as well as when growth in iPhones, Apple's largest single product by far, began to slow. Before the introduction of the iPod—the iPhone's precursor—Apple was a once-exciting computer maker. Now, only a retailer and an oil company are bigger. Its challenge: as consumers hang onto phones longer, Apple is repositioning itself as a services provider. Already iTunes, Apple Music, iCloud, and cuts from sales in its popular Apple Store generate billions of dollars of sales.Apple has made the Fortune 500 list for 37 years and has now cracked the top 10 spots for seven consecutive years:
- 2019: 3rd
- 2018: 4th
- 2017: 3rd
- 2016: 3rd
- 2015: 5th
- 2014: 5th
- 2013: 6th
- 2012: 17th
- 2011: 35th
- 2010: 56th
aPpLe iS DoOmeD ! WHaT !?11
Doomed? Certainly not financially. Creatively they've lost their spark. And that's putting it mildly.
The main thought process for that here internally at Apple is that they have done nothing but focus on climbing ladders as a company and losing foresight on consumer products. It's been dark here the last few years
Well, I can safely say iMac & Mac Pro sales didn't contribute much to all that revenue.
The main thought process for that here internally at Apple is that they have done nothing but focus on climbing ladders as a company and losing foresight on consumer products. It's been dark here the last few yearsYou say this but I the Apple products I’ve bought in recent years are the best pieces of tech I’ve ever owned. Especially the series 4 Apple Watch
I could not disagree more. The Apple products I've purchased over the last six or seven years have all been outstanding.
The reason Apple is so successful financially, is that the company produces premium products that many millions of satisfied repeat customers want to purchase recognizing excellent value, year after year after year. That's a good formula for success.
This is true. Also true: AirPower.
Apple focuses on gimmicks pretending to be features: 3D Touch, APFS, portrait photos. Pressure sensitive UI is lame and boring. No one cares about a damn file system. And no phone should have 3 camera lenses—the trade off of aesthetics isn’t worth better quality photos.
Samsung innovates cool stuff we can brag about.
