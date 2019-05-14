Pixelmator Pro Gains New ML Match Colors Feature for Matching Colors Across Different Photos

Like other ML features, ML Match Colors uses Core ML as its backbone. It was built using a machine learning algorithm trained on more than 20 million professional photos.
The feature analyzes the colors of the source and target images and then it applies color adjustments to the target image adjusting parameters like white balance, lighting, brightness, shadows, highlights, and more.
In all, the ML Match Colors feature fine tunes 37 different adjustments in just a second to create photographs with the exact look that you're going for. ML Match Colors is available as an individual tool and in the Edit menu as a "Paste and Match Colors" option so you can automatically color match objects when pasting them into an image.
In the near future, Pixelmator also plans to bring the ML Match Colors feature to its Pixelmator Photo editing app for the iPad.
Today's update also includes a new Free Transform feature for freely resizing, distorting, and transforming layers, plus it has a long list of bug fixes and performance improvements.
Pixelmator Pro can be downloaded from the Mac App Store for $39.99. [Direct Link]