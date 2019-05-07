New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple Offering 10% Bonus iTunes Credit When Adding Funds to Your Apple ID

Tuesday May 7, 2019 10:48 am PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Apple has begun offering users the chance to add 10 percent extra credit to their App Store and iTunes accounts this week, similar to past offers from the company. For this deal, you'll have to add money to your Apple ID account from a credit or debit card connected to your account.


To add the funds on your iPhone, visit the App Store, tap your profile picture, and then tap "Add Funds to Apple ID." Here you can choose from $1.00 to $200.00 to add to your account in order to get the 10 percent bonus credit. This means that the most you can get out of the offer is $20 in free iTunes credit when adding $200 to your account.

The promotion will last through Friday, May 10 and is available in the United States as well as other regions, including Japan. With the credit in your iTunes account, you can rent or purchase iTunes movies and TV shows, buy books in Apple Books, pay for your Apple Music or iCloud subscriptions, and much more.

Tags: App Store, iTunes, Apple ID
[ 26 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
KG87
1 day ago at 10:58 am
This is a much worse deal than what Costco is currently offering. At Costco, you can pay $168 to get $200 in credit (18% bonus) compared to only 10% with this offer.

If you're looking to buy credit - do it with Costco.
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
V.K.
1 day ago at 11:00 am

The promotion will last through Friday, May 10 and is available in the United States as well as other regions

Not in Canada. I just checked.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
Moonlight
1 day ago at 11:19 am
"I hate free money" - Some guy on Macrumors probably
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
bbeagle
1 day ago at 11:44 am

This is a much worse deal than what Costco is currently offering. At Costco, you can pay $168 to get $200 in credit (18% bonus) compared to only 10% with this offer.

If you're looking to buy credit - do it with Costco.


Not everyone has Costco's around them. I don't. Plus, you have to pay $60+ for a yearly membership there. Nope.

Target has sales where you can buy $200 for $170 with the Target Red Card.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
T-R-S
19 hours ago at 12:16 am

Could they just have one account? Combine Itunes and the Apple store.

That's what I was thinking just another way to confuse the consumer
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
wolfshades
1 day ago at 11:05 am

Not in Canada. I just checked.


Thank you for doing that. I've been burned before by mistaking a U.S. deal for a Canadian one. (Not "burned" exactly: I got what I paid for. Problem was I thought I was buying a deal)
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
2013.1
1 day ago at 01:45 pm
Not in Austria.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Pepe4life
1 day ago at 11:20 am
This is regular price at Costco Canada btw; they always have it for 10% off in store
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
MrMoonUK
1 day ago at 11:08 am
not in the UK either
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
AppleWes
7 hours ago at 12:35 pm

Could they just have one account? Combine Itunes and the Apple store.

Same here... and a major reason I never buy "Apple" gift cards as gifts, they really should be universal for iTunes and Store.

It would be like buying a Target Online only and Target Store only gift card. Makes no sense.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]