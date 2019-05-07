Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Offering 10% Bonus iTunes Credit When Adding Funds to Your Apple ID
To add the funds on your iPhone, visit the App Store, tap your profile picture, and then tap "Add Funds to Apple ID." Here you can choose from $1.00 to $200.00 to add to your account in order to get the 10 percent bonus credit. This means that the most you can get out of the offer is $20 in free iTunes credit when adding $200 to your account.
The promotion will last through Friday, May 10 and is available in the United States as well as other regions, including Japan. With the credit in your iTunes account, you can rent or purchase iTunes movies and TV shows, buy books in Apple Books, pay for your Apple Music or iCloud subscriptions, and much more.
If you're looking to buy credit - do it with Costco.
The promotion will last through Friday, May 10 and is available in the United States as well as other regionsNot in Canada. I just checked.
This is a much worse deal than what Costco is currently offering. At Costco, you can pay $168 to get $200 in credit (18% bonus) compared to only 10% with this offer.
Not everyone has Costco's around them. I don't. Plus, you have to pay $60+ for a yearly membership there. Nope.
Target has sales where you can buy $200 for $170 with the Target Red Card.
Could they just have one account? Combine Itunes and the Apple store.That's what I was thinking just another way to confuse the consumer
Thank you for doing that. I've been burned before by mistaking a U.S. deal for a Canadian one. (Not "burned" exactly: I got what I paid for. Problem was I thought I was buying a deal)
Could they just have one account? Combine Itunes and the Apple store.Same here... and a major reason I never buy "Apple" gift cards as gifts, they really should be universal for iTunes and Store.
It would be like buying a Target Online only and Target Store only gift card. Makes no sense.
