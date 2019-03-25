New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

First New AirPods Orders Now Shipping, With Deliveries From Tuesday

Monday March 25, 2019 3:58 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Apple customers who ordered new AirPods last week on the same day they were announced have been receiving shipping notifications over the weekend with delivery dates beginning Tuesday, March 26.


People who ordered the second-generation AirPods on Wednesday as soon as they appeared on Apple's online store were quoted delivery dates between March 26-28. Looking at the AirPods order status thread on the MacRumors forums, some customers in the US are saying they have subsequently been given March 27 as a confirmed ship date, but this seems to depend on which courier they've been assigned.

There are a few scattered reports in the UK of customers receiving Monday delivery dates from some couriers, which means their AirPods could potentially arrive before Apple's "It's Showtime" event, scheduled to take place later today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (or 5.00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time) at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, Cupertino, California.

However, given that the new AirPods require OS versions that Apple has yet to publicly release, they probably won't be able to use all the new features until later in the day. The second-generation AirPods require iOS 12.2, watchOS 5.2, and macOS Mojave 10.14.4, and Apple is expected to release these updates during or shortly after its services-focused keynote.

Apple's new second-generation AirPods don't have any of the exciting new features that were rumored like a new black color and health updates, but they're a solid upgrade over the previous version.

There's a new H1 wireless chip inside that powers hands-free "Hey Siri" functionality so you don't need to tap to access the voice assistant. The AirPods are also able to switch between devices two times faster when playing music, and there's an extra hour of talk time, bringing total talk time to three hours.

The new Wireless Charging Case allows the AirPods to charge using Qi-based wireless charging accessories, and it perhaps heralds the upcoming launch of the AirPower.

As of today, AirPods shipping time on Apple's online store is listed as 3-5 business days, with a 7-10 day wait for AirPods with Wireless Charging Case. Apple will likely have some stock of the new AirPods models in its retail stores later this week for those who were unable to order and receive a March delivery date.

ke-iron
ke-iron
14 hours ago at 04:20 am

These new AirPods look incredible. I'm especially looking forward to that H1 chip, improved audio quality and wireless charging capabilities. I can't wait to receive my order tomorrow.


Improved audio quality?
triton100
triton100
12 hours ago at 06:51 am

Oh I agree completely. The EarPods go in the trash immediately after unboxing my iPhone!

How wasteful. You are a credit to the environment sir.
Avatar
Chopper read
15 hours ago at 04:14 am
Can’t wait to get mine. My first pair so lots of exciting features for me. I waited a few months for these and I know other first time buyers that have been waiting.
Avatar
Bazooka-joe
13 hours ago at 05:59 am

Serious question for all of you AirPod owners out there...you do realize that you look like you have what appears to be stringless tampons hanging out of your ears, when you wear these, don't you? It's quite hilarious!

That’s quite a coincidence as I always thought that people wearing EarPods looked like people that had left the strings dangling down from their tampon earmuffs
JOBS-3:16
JOBS-3:16
13 hours ago at 05:55 am
Serious question for all of you AirPod owners out there...you do realize that you look like you have what appears to be stringless tampons hanging out of your ears, when you wear these, don't you? It's quite hilarious!
DNichter
DNichter
10 hours ago at 08:53 am
Always interesting when a ton of people downplay the look, price, or performance of a product just because they don't like it themselves. You have every right not to like a product, but respect someone else for having a different opinion of a product. There is no wrong choice as it's up to ever individual to decide what they value in a product. For me, I love the simplicity, the sound is good enough, the touch controls are great, the integration with my Apple stuff is nice to have, and the battery lasts about 3 weeks for me. I am sure it won't be a huge difference from version 1 to 2, but I am happy with any improvements as they are one of my favorite Apple products.
Avatar
dumastudetto
15 hours ago at 04:02 am
These new AirPods look incredible. I'm especially looking forward to that H1 chip, improved audio quality and wireless charging capabilities. I can't wait to receive my order tomorrow.
skogkatt
skogkatt
12 hours ago at 06:23 am
Totally disappointed for the lack of a black version. Why?! It's not like 2005 when Apple pushed the white earpods as a status sign and as a marketing lever (and it worked great, before Apple there were NO white earbuds/whatsoever on the market). But now? Still this white stuff? Come on.
Avatar
WatchFromAfar
14 hours ago at 04:18 am


Apple's new second-generation AirPods don't have any of the exciting new features that were rumored like a new black color

So it's come to this......
Avatar
Romeo_Nightfall
12 hours ago at 07:10 am

These new AirPods look incredible. I'm especially looking forward to that H1 chip, improved audio quality and wireless charging capabilities. I can't wait to receive my order tomorrow.


They look like the old ones?
