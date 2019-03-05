If you're new to AirPods, considering buying a pair, or just want to pick up some new tips.
Apple Says iPhones With Third-Party Batteries Now Eligible for Repairs
This is significant news for iPhone repairs, as the Genius Bar and AASPs were previously instructed to deny service of any kind for an iPhone with a third-party battery, regardless of the circumstances.
If the repair is unrelated to the battery, the Genius Bar and AASPs are now instructed to ignore the third-party battery and proceed with service as normal, according to Apple's internal document. This could include repairs to the display, logic board, microphones, and so forth, with normal fees applying.
If the repair is related to the battery itself, the Genius Bar and AASPs are now permitted to replace the third-party battery with an official Apple battery for the standard fee. Before starting the repair, the Genius Bar must drain the third-party battery to less than 60 percent of a charge.
If the iPhone's battery tabs are broken or missing, or there is excessive adhesive, the Genius Bar and AASPs are permitted to replace the entire iPhone for only the cost of a battery replacement at their discretion.
The updated guidelines went into effect Thursday and should apply worldwide. Apple will still decline service for iPhones with third-party logic boards, enclosures, microphones, Lightning connectors, headphone jacks, volume and sleep/wake buttons, TrueDepth sensor arrays, and certain other components.
iFixit's director of communications Kay-Kay Clapp:
This decision proves that now, more than ever, the third-party repair ecosystem is an integral part of maintaining Apple's high-quality customer experience. If Apple is getting enough third-party repaired phones for a policy change, they clearly don't have the reach or capacity to maintain all the iPhones that they've sold. All of us, including Apple, benefit from the service provided by the repair community.Apple similarly loosened its repair policy for iPhones with third-party displays back in February 2017.
This is why Apple service is the best.Ok.. let's not get ahead of ourselves...
This is why Apple service is the best.
Apple shouldn't have denied repairs in the first place. That would have been good service.
I'm wondering if Apple's hand has been forced due to changes of law / threatened law suits in one or more countries?
Ok.. let's not get ahead of ourselves...I agree with him. I’ve never been disappointed. Many’s the time where they’ve just handed me a new iPhone or iPad and sent me on my way. I’ve found if you know what you’re talking about (“here’s exactly what’s wrong, here’s how I know that this is the issue because here’s everything I’ve tried”) and polite, they treat you very well.
This is why Apple service is the best.Read on Right to Repair, because choice is a wonderful thing.
https://ifixit.org/blog/12523/right-to-repair-2018/
Under this initiative, manufacturers (of all kinds, not just electronics) must make schematics and parts available to third-party repair businesses. And, you, as a consumer can decide where to take your consumer electronics to be fixed.
Of course, you can always select awesome repairs done on crowded back rooms by lowly-paid "Geniuses" (under stress). Or. you can repair it yourself using published methods and parts by outfits like iFixIt or, even better, roll-your-own repairs guided with documents and YouTube videos.
The choice is yours. And choice is good, right?
[This new corporate position is just the consequence of "Right to Repair", and nothing to do with a "wonderful thing".]
