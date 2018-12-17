Apple Releases iOS 12.1.2 for iPhones With eSIM Bug Fixes

New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Monday December 17, 2018 12:36 pm PST by Juli Clover
Apple today released iOS 12.1.2, the fourth update to the iOS 12 operating system since its September launch. iOS 12.1.2 comes just two weeks after the release of iOS 12.1.1, and one week after Apple seeded the first iOS 12.1.2 beta to developers.

The iOS 12.1.2 update is available exclusively on the iPhone and it can be downloaded over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the update, go to Settings > General > Software Update. As with all iOS updates, iOS 12.1.2 is free to download. iPads and iPod touch models continue to run iOS 12.1.1, the prior version of iOS 12 released on December 5.


According to Apple's release notes, iOS 12.1.2 is a bug fix update that focuses on addressing issues with eSIM activation and a cellular connectivity issue in Turkey. From Apple's release notes:
iOS 12.1.2 includes bug fixes for your iPhone. This update:

- Fixes bugs with eSIM activation for iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max

- Addresses an issue that could affect cellular connectivity in Turkey for iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max
The timing of the iOS 12.1.2 release is curious as Apple often seeds more than one beta before launching a software update. It's likely that iOS 12.1.2 is addressing a bug that Apple did not want to wait to fix.

Today's iOS 12.1.2 release may also include software tweaks in China that remove patented Qualcomm functionality. A Chinese court last week issued an iPhone sales ban on certain devices in China after ruling that Apple had infringed on two Qualcomm patents related to resizing and reformatting photos and managing applications using a touch screen when using apps.

Apple said it would issue a software update for iPhone users in China to address "the minor functionality of the two patents at issue in the case."

eSIM functionality was first introduced in the iOS 12.1 update and expanded with iOS 12.1.1. In the U.S., T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T are all now supporting the eSIM feature, as are multiple other carriers around the world.

Update: The iOS 12.1.2 update is now available for download.

Update 2: This post has been updated to reflect the fact that it is only available for the iPhone.

Top Rated Comments

TimUSCA
22 hours ago at 12:40 pm
Is this going to fix my green-bubble messages constantly saying "Number changed to Primary"? It does this for every single message that comes through, and it drives me nuts.
BeyondtheTech
21 hours ago at 01:22 pm

I'm not seeing the benefit of using an eSIM unless using 2 lines. Am I missing anything?


Here's a potential cool thing - your telephone number is embedded in the iPhone. In the event that someone steals it or you lose it, even if they wipe it out and try to reactivate it, it will automatically reactivate the internal SIM and possibly ping its location.
cableguy84
20 hours ago at 02:54 pm
Battery life great after this update, getting over 1 whole day on a full charge now.
dmccombs
21 hours ago at 02:07 pm

There are those who have heard that 12.1 also has bugs and were encouraged not to update. It's like that practically with every update for years and years now (and not even just when it comes to iOS).

I was just kidding about the Apple "It Just Works". LOL, those days are long gone. Now its more like "Stand on one foot while chanting, deinstall and reinstall all devices, hard reboot, soft reboot, then hope it kinda works a little".

Seriously, I spend more time re-syncing devices, re-installing, etc. Trying to get my Apple Watch, Phone, iCloud, Pictures, etc to keep working together, is like a second job... OK, ending rant...

Regarding this update, obviously Apple must consider it a bit of an Emergency, yet they don't tell much in the release notes. Ok, I better stop before I start a rant about Apple's lack of disclosure on problems/issues.
The Oak
20 hours ago at 03:06 pm

Battery life great after this update, getting over 1 whole day on a full charge now.


The update just got out???
jarman92
21 hours ago at 01:41 pm

Or, alternately, to add an eSIM for the foreign country you're in as you travel. Easier to add an eSIM right when you arrive than to go pick up a pSIM from a store.
[doublepost=1545081981][/doublepost]
Ask the person from whom you heard about the bugs o_O


True, but only a few countries have carriers that support eSIM. So for the time being it seems easier to do primary on eSIM. Obviously that may be different depending on your circumstances lol
joselc23
22 hours ago at 12:47 pm
I've been having issues where my Apple Watch does not get email notifications but gets notifications for everything else. I have to reboot my iPhone and watch to get it working again.
B4U
17 hours ago at 06:19 pm
Apple should have just offered the physical 2 SIM version everywhere!
C DM
11 hours ago at 11:57 pm

since applying the update 3 days ago.

Sounds like we might be talking about a different update given that this one was just released less than a day ago.
centauratlas
22 hours ago at 12:41 pm
They are never clear as to whether that is the exclusive list of features or not - at least initially.

If it is only those two fixes it certainly won't be an update that needs widespread installs.
