Google's Gmail App for iOS Gains Snooze Button, Support for Sending/Receiving Money With Google Pay

Monday May 7, 2018 1:30 PM PDT by Juli Clover
Google today updated its dedicated Gmail app for iOS to introduce two important new features, which include support for snoozing messages and Google Pay integration.

A new snooze button allows Gmail users to choose to snooze emails that need to be put off until a later time, introducing feature parity with many third-party email apps and the Inbox by Gmail app.


Gmail users can also now send and request money as an attachment in Gmail using Google Pay. Anyone with an email address can receive Google Pay funds, a feature that has long been available on the desktop and Android versions of Gmail.
What's New - You can now use the new snooze button to put off emails that you just can't get to right now.
- You can now send and request money as an attachment in Gmail with Google Pay. You can pay anyone with an email address.
Google in April launched a redesigned Gmail web interface with features that include a revamped and customizable sidebar, actions for inbox messages, and the snooze feature that was also introduced today in the Gmail for iOS app.

Inbox by Gmail, also designed for iOS users who use Gmail, received an update today as well, but it was more minor in scale, focusing on bug fixes and performance improvements. Inbox by Gmail continues to not offer support for the iPhone X, Apple's newest device.

Gmail for iOS can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]

Tags: Google, Gmail
17 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
JGIGS
1 day ago at 01:32 pm
Wow I literally mentioned this in the SDK post. Hopefully it will put Inbox in permanent retirement. :)

Edit: went back to inbox. Just more features that I like and the notifications have a snooze option. Hopefully it does get iPhone X support soon.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
ericg301
1 day ago at 02:11 pm

I hear ya. I'm going to give the gmail app a go for a bit and decide if I want to go back to inbox after they update it to support iphone X.

That being said I'm in Canada and just re downloaded the email app I can't see the snooze button anywere in the app? :confused:


it's hidden in a submenu.

after opening an email, tap the 3 dots next to the trash and archive button, snooze should be atop the menu. it's not a top-level menu item like it is in INbox
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
ericg301
1 day ago at 01:49 pm

Wow I literally mentioned this in the SDK post. Hopefully it will put Inbox in permanent retirement. :)


They literally said they are going to keep developing it and that it will be a testing ground for new features before bringing them to Gmail proper. Lack of updates in the last year or so have been because all-hands-on-deck to ship the new gmail.

Doesnt explain the lack of X support, though.

After using Inbox exclusively for the last 18 months, I've been trying to make the new Gmail work for me....but I think I'm staying with InBox. It's such a unique workflow that's now second nature to me.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
gwhizkids
1 day ago at 01:46 pm

Wow I literally mentioned this in the SDK post. Hopefully it will put Inbox in permanent retirement. :)

No kidding. It got off to a promising start and then...NOTHING. I can't think of a major feature that's ever been added to Inbox (except the canned responses). Big disappoinment. They should deprecate.
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]