Google's Gmail App for iOS Gains Snooze Button, Support for Sending/Receiving Money With Google Pay

Google today updated its dedicated Gmail app for iOS to introduce two important new features, which include support for snoozing messages and Google Pay integration.
A new snooze button allows Gmail users to choose to snooze emails that need to be put off until a later time, introducing feature parity with many third-party email apps and the Inbox by Gmail app.
Gmail users can also now send and request money as an attachment in Gmail using Google Pay. Anyone with an email address can receive Google Pay funds, a feature that has long been available on the desktop and Android versions of Gmail.
Inbox by Gmail, also designed for iOS users who use Gmail, received an update today as well, but it was more minor in scale, focusing on bug fixes and performance improvements. Inbox by Gmail continues to not offer support for the iPhone X, Apple's newest device.
Gmail for iOS can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]
What's New - You can now use the new snooze button to put off emails that you just can't get to right now.Google in April launched a redesigned Gmail web interface with features that include a revamped and customizable sidebar, actions for inbox messages, and the snooze feature that was also introduced today in the Gmail for iOS app.
- You can now send and request money as an attachment in Gmail with Google Pay. You can pay anyone with an email address.
