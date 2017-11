Apple Says HomePod is Delayed Until Early 2018

We can't wait for people to experience HomePod, Apple's breakthrough wireless speaker for the home, but we need a little more time before it's ready for our customers. We'll start shipping in the US, UK and Australia in early 2018.

Apple today announced it has delayed the release of the HomePod until early 2018. The speaker was originally set to launch in December.In a statement provided to CNBC and several other media outlets, Apple said it needs "a little more time" before the HomePod is ready.Apple unveiled the HomePod at its Worldwide Developers Conference in June. At the time, Apple said the speaker would launch in December for $349, starting in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia.HomePod is a Siri-enabled speaker designed for the home. It automatically works with an Apple Music subscription, including the ability to stream playlists and radio stations. Siri commands will let users direct the HomePod to play music, add songs to playlists, and even answer music trivia questions.Siri will act as a home assistant, with support for News, Messages, Podcasts, Stocks, Weather, Reminders, alarms, timers, sports, and traffic. HomePod will also serve as a HomeKit hub that can control smart lights, blinds, locks, and other accessories by voice, even when users are away from home.Siri is activated via a "Hey Siri" command. A visible LED waveform at the top of the speaker lets users know when the personal assistant is listening. Siri is never actively monitoring what's being said in the room until "Hey Siri" is spoken. All communication with the speaker is anonymous and encrypted.HomePod is just under seven inches tall and features a seven-tweeter array and an Apple-designed four-inch upward-facing woofer for crisp, clear, distortion free sound even at loud volumes. The speaker is powered by Apple's A8 chip, and as revealed in a firmware leak , it likely has 1GB of RAM