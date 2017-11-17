High-end iMac Pro in Space Gray will start at $4999.
Apple Says HomePod is Delayed Until Early 2018
Apple today announced it has delayed the release of the HomePod until early 2018. The speaker was originally set to launch in December.
In a statement provided to CNBC and several other media outlets, Apple said it needs "a little more time" before the HomePod is ready.
HomePod is a Siri-enabled speaker designed for the home. It automatically works with an Apple Music subscription, including the ability to stream playlists and radio stations. Siri commands will let users direct the HomePod to play music, add songs to playlists, and even answer music trivia questions.
Siri will act as a home assistant, with support for News, Messages, Podcasts, Stocks, Weather, Reminders, alarms, timers, sports, and traffic. HomePod will also serve as a HomeKit hub that can control smart lights, blinds, locks, and other accessories by voice, even when users are away from home.
Siri is activated via a "Hey Siri" command. A visible LED waveform at the top of the speaker lets users know when the personal assistant is listening. Siri is never actively monitoring what's being said in the room until "Hey Siri" is spoken. All communication with the speaker is anonymous and encrypted.
HomePod is just under seven inches tall and features a seven-tweeter array and an Apple-designed four-inch upward-facing woofer for crisp, clear, distortion free sound even at loud volumes. The speaker is powered by Apple's A8 chip, and as revealed in a firmware leak, it likely has 1GB of RAM.
We can't wait for people to experience HomePod, Apple's breakthrough wireless speaker for the home, but we need a little more time before it's ready for our customers. We'll start shipping in the US, UK and Australia in early 2018.Apple unveiled the HomePod at its Worldwide Developers Conference in June. At the time, Apple said the speaker would launch in December for $349, starting in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia.
Delayed along with Amazon Prime Apple TV app it would seem...
Hahaha why did they announce this at WWDC?
Who cares about HomePod...I just want iMessage in the Cloud. iOS 11.1.2 is out and 11.2 is just about ready and it is still a no show.
"We can't wait for people to experience HomePod..." ...but you will have to.
Do you think they finally noticed the problem of defining which device the user was trying to use when you say "Hey Siri" in a house with more than one Apple product?
Probably a good thing. Better take their time to get it right.
I bet iMac Pro will be delayed, too.
No doubt due to the limitations of Siri.
Glad I bought the new Echo now, works well with my old Sonos.
HomePod, AirPlay2, iMessages in the cloud, Amazon Prime on Apple TV, New MacPro...well, they can announce them all again at the 2018 WWDC.
It must be hard designing and finding eardrum* speakers.
