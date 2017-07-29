New design with full-front display and no Home button expected.
HomePod Firmware Reveals Further Details on Apple's Smart Speaker
Bearing the name "AudioAccessory1,1", the firmware reveals that the HomePod runs a full iOS stack – essentially like an iPhone without a screen – and relies on a shell app called "SoundBoard" to integrate with the device's hardware.
Looks like the 'shell' app on HomePod is called SoundBoard. It runs a full iOS stack, unsurprisingly. Its apps are prefixed with 'Air' pic.twitter.com/IPFF0vV3UT— Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith) July 28, 2017
Troughton-Smith said that HomePod apps are prefixed with "Air" in the firmware, but that there currently appears to be no provision for third-party apps or extensions in the OS shell.
In addition to revealing that the device will include Accessibility features like VoiceOver, Troughton-Smith also found references to a 32x32 LED matrix, possibly relating to the area on the top of the speaker that with the right density could display shapes and/or symbols.
Plus and minus symbols and a Siri button are known to be on the top of the device, so the existence of an LED matrix could potentially present additional information to the user, such as icons or a graphic equalizer.
So the #HomePod probably has a screen like this. If it's the right density could easily show basic things like temperature & weather icons pic.twitter.com/l5f16EkddV— Alan Miller (@rosewoodat5th) July 28, 2017
Oddly enough, the developer also found that the HomePod is identified as an iPhone SE in the iTunes Store.
Apple is sure to make further changes to the software that runs the audio speaker before it ships in December, so we'll likely have to wait until then for the full lowdown on its functionality. In the meantime, you can learn more about the device by checking out the MacRumors HomePod roundup.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
I'm still confused by the HomePod.
Apple doesn't have clear strategies with products anymore.
Everything that Cook releases is vague, just like Apple Watch where they completely changed the interface, the marketing and targeting multiple times and they will do the same with HomePod. They're not thought out products.
It's more like, let's realease it and see what happens.
----
PLUS it feels like they are already behind, right from the start. Everybody is going to screens to display additional information. Just a music speaker that only works with Apple Music and with no real display for 349 plus taxes, I don't see it being a big hit.
We'll see.
Apple doesn't have clear strategies with products anymore.
Everything that Cook releases is vague, just like Apple Watch where they completely changed the interface, the marketing and targeting multiple times and they will do the same with HomePod. They're not thought out products.
It's more like, let's realease it and see what happens.
----
PLUS it feels like they are already behind, right from the start. Everybody is going to screens to display additional information. Just a music speaker that only works with Apple Music and with no real display for 349 plus taxes, I don't see it being a big hit.
We'll see.
You mean like how just a few months ago, Apple was being criticised for being behind in AR, only to see that narrative completely turned on its head being ARkit being made available on hundreds of millions of iOS devices in a few months time?
This is a clear case of Apple's long term product strategy hiding in plain sight. By the time Apple had revealed all the cards in their hand, it will have been all over for the competition.
I don't dare to claim that I know everything that Apple is up to, but I can say one thing - Apple always has a plan, and one underestimates Apple to their own detriment.
It's a Steve Jobs product [...] sales have gone down for iPad
Completely false.
iPad sales keep shrinking — down another 20 percent ('https://www.recode.net/2017/1/31/14460952/apple-ipad-sales-still-falling') - January 31, 2017
Seven Years Ago Today: Steve Jobs Introduces the iPad ('//www.macrumors.com/2017/01/27/seven-years-ago-the-ipad/') - January 27, 2017
So you say everything Cook releases is vague? You mean like the iPad that's been highly successful
It's a Steve Jobs product which has seen almost no improvements in 10 years. the only difference in terms of software (which means actual use) in 10 years is now we have sort of a baby drag and drop. That's it.
And it is not "highly successful" either, sales have gone down for iPad every year. Because they didn't continue to innovate on it with Cook as CEO, as they should have.
Apple doesn't have clear strategies with products anymore.
Everything that Cook releases is vague, just like Apple Watch where they completely changed the interface, the marketing and targeting multiple times and they will do the same with HomePod. They're not thought out products.
It's more like, let's realease it and see what happens.
----
PLUS it feels like they are already behind, right from the start. Everybody is going to screens to display additional information. Just a music speaker that only works with Apple Music and with no real display for 349 plus taxes, I don't see it being a big hit.
We'll see.
Apple has a strategy. Release a product that already exists, but strip down some basic features while having some cool ones. Everyone is so happy to have something *NEW* that they don't mind the lack of capibiity. Then the next generation they give people some of what they want and they sell even more.
Then they'll raise the prices on the new models, but keep older ones at a lower entry level price so it offsets the price hike of the new generation.
I'm confused. Didn't we already know it has a display at the top?
Everyone thought it just showed the Siri symbol and nothing else.
I think I'll wait for the Retina HomePod.
:D
Seriously though, why 32x32, when 256x256 would make it more of a classy device?
So that they can release an updated one in a year or 2 and tout that as a tent pole feature.
[ Read All Comments ]