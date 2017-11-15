High-end iMac Pro in Space Gray will start at $4999.
2018 iPad Pro Models Could Have Very Fast Octa-Core A11X Bionic Chip
Apple's next-generation iPad Pro models released in 2018 will feature octa-core processors, based on Taiwanese supplier TSMC's improved 7nm manufacturing process, according to Chinese website MyDrivers.
iPad Pro with slim bezels and no Home button rendered by Benjamin Geskin
The report, citing sources within Apple's supply chain, claims the eight cores in the tentatively named A11X Bionic chip will include three high-performance "Monsoon" cores and five energy-efficient "Mistral" cores.
Like the A11 Bionic chip in the latest iPhone models, which is built on a 10-nanometer process, the A11X chip will reportedly feature TSMC's integrated fan-out wafer level packaging, or InFO WLP for short.
The chip will also presumably include a next-generation M11 coprocessor and neural engine for artificial intelligence tasks, such as processing facial recognition given rumors about Face ID on 2018 iPad Pro models.
The eight-core processor should unsurprisingly result in CPU performance improvements on next-generation iPad Pro models.
Our own Chris Jenkins provided an in-depth look at the architecture of Apple's A11 Bionic chip. He also highlighted details about TSMC's improved 7nm process and advanced InFO packaging process for 2018.
Apple's current 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models have an A10X Fusion chip based on TSCM's 10nm fabrication process.
In addition to gaining Face ID, next-generation iPad Pro models are expected to have an iPhone X form factor with slimmer bezels and no Home button. However, the tablets will reportedly continue to have LCD displays due to yield rates.
The report, citing sources within Apple's supply chain, claims the eight cores in the tentatively named A11X Bionic chip will include three high-performance "Monsoon" cores and five energy-efficient "Mistral" cores.
Like the A11 Bionic chip in the latest iPhone models, which is built on a 10-nanometer process, the A11X chip will reportedly feature TSMC's integrated fan-out wafer level packaging, or InFO WLP for short.
The chip will also presumably include a next-generation M11 coprocessor and neural engine for artificial intelligence tasks, such as processing facial recognition given rumors about Face ID on 2018 iPad Pro models.
The eight-core processor should unsurprisingly result in CPU performance improvements on next-generation iPad Pro models.
Our own Chris Jenkins provided an in-depth look at the architecture of Apple's A11 Bionic chip. He also highlighted details about TSMC's improved 7nm process and advanced InFO packaging process for 2018.
Apple's current 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models have an A10X Fusion chip based on TSCM's 10nm fabrication process.
In addition to gaining Face ID, next-generation iPad Pro models are expected to have an iPhone X form factor with slimmer bezels and no Home button. However, the tablets will reportedly continue to have LCD displays due to yield rates.
Related Roundup: iPad Pro
Tags: TSMC, mydrivers.com, A11 chip
Buyer's Guide: 10.5" iPad Pro (Caution), 12.9" iPad Pro (Neutral)
Top Rated Comments(View all)
31 minutes ago at 07:00 am
Does the notch come as an add-on dongle?
37 minutes ago at 06:54 am
Breaking News: New generation iPad gets new generation chips.
Like duh?
Like duh?
38 minutes ago at 06:53 am
Where exactly are you supposed to grip that rendered iPad?
18 minutes ago at 07:13 am
Same way as the iPhone 10, gripping the sides.
Lol what? Most people grip an iPhone with their entire hand (one hand, both sides) or rest it on their pinky.
You can't do that with an iPad easily... you have to grip the edges.
Does someone need to draw you a picture to understand common way of holding a phone is different than a 10" tablet?
19 minutes ago at 07:12 am
I think Apple will add a notch to the iPad so their devices have a family resemblance. If the notch made the iPhone screen better I think it would do the same for the iPad.Lol. Why would you think the notch makes the iPhone X screen better? It exists to accommodate the camera and sensors. The notch would not be necessary for the iPad as a small bezel would be acceptable due to the larger form factor and enough to house the camera and sensors.
37 minutes ago at 06:54 am
I will upgrade my Air for that.
26 minutes ago at 07:05 am
WHAT?... no Notch at the top?... I'm not buying it!... :p
26 minutes ago at 07:05 am
Thank goodness I didn’t buy a new iPad this year next year I’m upgrading to this one
24 minutes ago at 07:08 am
Where exactly are you supposed to grip that rendered iPad?Same way as the iPhone 10, gripping the sides.
22 minutes ago at 07:10 am
My 9.7in Pro is great. Doesn't need to be any faster really, but I'd upgrade for Face ID and a better Smart Keyboard.
[ Read All Comments ]