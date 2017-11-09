Free-to-Play Strategy Game 'South Park: Phone Destroyer' Arrives on the iOS App Store

Following an announcement earlier this year during E3, South Park: Phone Destroyer is launching today on iOS and Android devices. The game was developed by Ubisoft studio RedLynx in collaboration with South Park Digital Studios, and combines real-time strategy and collectible card mechanics with the world of South Park.
Similar to the console games South Park: The Stick of Truth and South Park: The Fractured But Whole, players will take on the role of the New Kid in the midst of turmoil rising in the town of South Park. However, in the mobile game users have to collect, upgrade, and master card decks of iconic characters, which are then used in the game's combat.
There are more than 80 unique cards to discover across Phone Destroyer's single-player campaign, which includes 60 levels. There's also a real-time, player versus player multiplayer mode with leaderboards and special character unlocks. Although the game is free-to-play, the developers clarified on the website that it "avoids the pitfalls" of traditional F2P apps:
South Park: Phone Destroyer is rolling out worldwide beginning today, and you can download it for free on the iOS App Store. [Direct Link]
The game is free to play. Everything can be earned in the game without paying, but you can choose to spend real world money if you wish. The game is designed so that nothing is ever locked behind a paywall. Everything in the game is available to all players as they progress, whether they choose to spend real-world money or not. Remember, you can always disable in-app purchases in your iOS device settings.There will be ongoing updates coming to South Park: Phone Destroyer, including new characters, cards, and more. The game's audio is also true to the original show, with character voices provided by creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. The game also comes with an iMessage app that includes 14 animated stickers of Cartman.
