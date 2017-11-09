High-end iMac Pro in Space Gray will start at $4999.
Apple Releases iOS 11.1.1 Update With Fix for 'A[?]' Autocorrect Bug
Apple today released iOS 11.1.1, the sixth official update to the iOS 11 operating system. iOS 11.1.1 comes a week and a half after Apple released iOS 11.1, the first major update to iOS 11. iOS 11.1 introduced new emoji and included several important bug fixes.
The iOS 11.1.1 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the update, go to Settings --> General --> Software Update.
Today's update addresses bugs and issues that have been discovered since the release of iOS 11.1. The update fixes an irritating autocorrect bug that has been plaguing a growing number of users. The bug causes "i" to autocorrect to A[?], and is a problem that has been affecting users since the beginning of November.
Apple addressed the autocorrect bug in the iOS 11.2 beta, but it has been spreading to more and more users and is not an issue that the company could wait to fix with iOS 11.2. Today's update also fixes a bug that could cause "Hey Siri" not to work.
iOS 11.1.1 includes bug fixes for your iPhone or iPad. This update:Apple's iOS 11 update, first introduced in September, brings a redesigned Lock screen experience, a customizable Control Center, a more natural Siri voice, a redesigned App Store, new HEVC and HEIF codecs for better photo and video efficiency, and an entirely overhauled interface for the iPad. For more info on all the new features in iOS 11, check out our iOS 11 roundup.
-Fixes an issue with keyboard auto-correct
-Fixes an issue where Hey Siri stops working
9 minutes ago at 09:59 am
! [?]‘m so excited!
6 minutes ago at 10:03 am
Not seeing it on my A[?]Phone X
