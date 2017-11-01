iOS 11 Predictive Text Bug Automatically Changes 'I' to 'A[?]' for Some Users

Wednesday November 1, 2017 11:32 AM PDT by Juli Clover
A growing number of iOS 11 users have been encountering a strange predictive text bug over the course of the last few days, with the problem outlined on the MacRumors forums.

It seems some users are seeing "A[?]" as the first recommended predictive text word when using the iOS keyboard, and whenever "I" is typed, it autocorrects to A[?].


It's not clear what's causing the bug, but a fair number of MacRumors readers and Twitter users seem to be experiencing the problem. Not everyone is affected, though, and we have been unable to replicate the issue on our own devices.

It may potentially be linked to emoji, as a strange "I" character also appears under the frequently used emoji for some customers who are affected.


The problem seems to be affecting devices running both iOS 11.0.3 and iOS 11.1, and some users are also seeing the odd predictive text show up on Macs, too, as predictive text is available on all devices via iCloud.

Turning off predictive text is a reliable way of putting an end to the issue, as is using a third-party keyboard, but neither of these options are long term solutions for customers who want to use the full-featured built-in keyboard.

Resetting the keyboard dictionary does not appear to fix the issue, nor does a device restart or reset. One MacRumors reader who got in touch with Apple Support about the issue was told that Apple is aware of the problem and working on a fix.

Avatar
iPhysicist
58 minutes ago at 11:42 am
A[?] don’t have this bug!
Rating: 11 Votes
zorinlynx
zorinlynx
1 hour ago at 11:35 am
You should try punching the [?] as there might be a coin or maybe even a 1-Up in it.
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
marioguarneros
36 minutes ago at 12:03 pm
iOS 11 pretty much bricked my iPhone 6 (unresponsive screen), I am waiting for my new iPhone X but I am certainly worried about how the experience will actually be.

I’ve been on iPhones since the 3G, upgraded every year until I stopped on the 6, now going for the X as mentioned, I am genuinely concerned about this operating system release.

I don’t subscribe to conspiracy theories about Apple slowing down devices and all that which makes it worse because I definitely believe this is just poor quality programming or poor quality control.

iPhone and Apple was always about the best experience, not about specs that meant nothing, these days I’m not feeling it.

Let’s hope it was just a bump in the road.

Rooting for you Apple, I don’t want to change ecosystems, plus I believe in perpetuating and honouring Steve Jobs’ legacy with amazing experiences through Apple products.
Rating: 1 Votes
