Taylor Swift Shares 'Reputation' Behind-the-Scenes Videos on Apple Music

Behind-the-scenes videos for Taylor Swift's upcoming "reputation" album are available exclusively on Apple Music, the singer announced on Twitter today.
There are several short films available to watch, covering personal footage and set design from the ...Ready For It? video, and a montage of behind-the-scenes footage for Look What You Made Me Do. Apple Music also has music videos available for the two songs.
While Swift is sharing exclusive content on Apple Music, rumors suggest her new album will not be immediately available on the streaming service when it launches this Friday.
Swift is said to be planning to hold "reputation" from streaming services for at least a week after the album's launch to promote album sales via iTunes and retail stores.
At the current time, several singles from the new album are streamable on Apple Music, including "Look What You Made Me Do," "Gorgeous," "...Ready For It?" and "Call It What You Want." The full 15-track album can be pre-ordered on iTunes for $13.99.
Three new behind-the-scenes videos available now.— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 8, 2017
Only on @AppleMusic: https://t.co/nNtHaYzZrp pic.twitter.com/a4E6cNaD3B
Tags: Apple Music, Taylor Swift