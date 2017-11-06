High-end iMac Pro in Space Gray will start at $4999.
iStockNow Provides Bird's-Eye View of iPhone X Availability at Apple Stores Around the World
iStockNow has a live map of iPhone X availability at Apple's retail stores around the world, with filters that allow you to search for specific storage capacities, colors, and carrier-specific or SIM-free models.
Apple stores with the iPhone X in stock are marked with green pins, while locations that are out of stock have red pins. There is an option to hide stores that don't have any availability at the time of your search.
iStockNow is not much different than Apple's availability tool, but it may be useful to those looking for a visual look at iPhone X stock around the world, rather than only at nearby stores based on a ZIP or postal code.
On a related note, Apple has expanded its iPhone X availability tool to two more countries: Japan and Singapore.
Simply visit the iPhone X purchase page for your country from the list below, select a carrier if required, choose a color, and then click on "Pickup: Check Availability" below your desired storage capacity.
• Australia
• Canada
• France
• Germany
• Italy
• Japan
• The Netherlands
• Singapore
• Spain
• Sweden
• United Kingdom
• United States
At stores where the iPhone X is available, customers can complete the checkout process and reserve the device for same day in-store pickup. We recommend bringing at least one valid government-issued photo ID with you.
Update: iPhone X availability can also be tracked on IsInStock.com.
Why on earth would anyone in their right mind ever stay up until midnight the night of a pre-order, struggle to get the damn thing to work, finally make a purchase at 12:06am and then get a 2-3 week delivery window... when anyone could walk into a store and just pick one up?
Aren't preorders supposed to sell out all available stock of an item before local retail receives any of them? I don't understand this siloing of quantities for specific sale. All this does is cause people like me to get burned.
Even more infuriating is that I'm a ****ing developer and I see kids holding iPhone X's on the trains I ride to work. I don't have the device I ordered but kids do. It goes to show you how much animoji and emoticon touch bars are Apple's core now. I had an equally terrible experience buying my watch series 3 edition white ceramic.
Perhaps it's time to listen to the other tribes on what they've been saying about Android and the Surface products.
I seriously doubt it. 1. The general public wouldn't know HDR if it bit them on the butt. 2. Who can tell the difference anyway? 3. It don't matter cuz it don't matter. The phone isn't selling because it has HDR or any other single feature. It's selling because it's an iPhone. You can take that last statement positively or negatively depending on your bent.;)You're absolutely right '69'! They might be able to see the difference between 8 and 10 bit color if they had identical photos on two displays side by side under controlled conditions, and then only if the photo subjects contained significant colors in the color gamut fringes.
[doublepost=1509991104][/doublepost]Picked up a new iPhone 8+ 256 last week. Good feeling knowing I won't have to spend the next year dealing with bugs being worked out of the X.
Went through this same song and dance last year with the 7. I checked istock periodically Saturday after launch. At some point during the day, one came up. I reserved it. When I arrived to pick it up, the store said it was the only one they had received that day.
We probably talking about a handful of phones for each store at this point so I really don't see this as snubbing pre-orders at all.
This kind of logistical nonsense is making my inner Apple loyalist die.
Perhaps, just hear me out, it's time to exercise some impulse control... and perspective. It's just a phone. You'll survive. You're why on earth question... rhetorical right?:D
This kind of logistical nonsense is making my inner Apple loyalist die.
Nope. For years now Apple has had limited pre-order stock and sent most units to the stores. When I bought my wife the 4, people were waiting for months for their pre-orders while I walked a few weeks after launch and bought it.
Stores cost money, so you need to stock them to sell stuff
This kind of logistical nonsense is making my inner Apple loyalist die.
Perhaps you should. That’s where most entitled millennials go
