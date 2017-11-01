Apple Releases Safari Technology Preview 43 With Bug Fixes and Feature Improvements

Wednesday November 1, 2017 9:55 AM PDT by Juli Clover
safaripreviewiconApple today released a new update for Safari Technology Preview, the experimental browser Apple first introduced more than a year ago in March of 2016. Apple designed the Safari Technology Preview to test features that may be introduced into future release versions of Safari.

Safari Technology Preview release 43 includes fixes and improvements for Web Animations, ImageBitmap, Geolocation API, Drag and Drop, CSS, Rendering, WebGL, JavasScript, Web Inspector, Web API, Web Driver, Payment Request, Subresource Integrity, and Accessibility. Today's update also activates the Cache Storage API by default and adds new CacheStorage functionality.

With Safari 11 now available in macOS High Sierra, Apple is providing two versions of Safari Technology Preview, one for macOS Sierra users and one for those using macOS High Sierra.

The Safari Technology Preview update is available through the Software Update mechanism in the Mac App Store to anyone who has downloaded the browser. Full release notes for the update are available on the Safari Technology Preview website.

Apple's aim with Safari Technology Preview is to gather feedback from developers and users on its browser development process. Safari Technology Preview can run side-by-side with the existing Safari browser and while designed for developers, it does not require a developer account to download.

Tag: Safari Technology Preview
8 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
mistafro
57 minutes ago at 10:16 am

Been in beta for over a year. 43 beta releases, just a bit less than one per week. Wow, to repeat some people here on MR, Apple sure is responsive and on-the-ball. They care about getting it right. Or, they just can't get it right? I'm not aware of any other product that has been in beta for a year. What is your view?


This is a technology preview, with features slowly trickling into the public Safari release, not the same as a beta...
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Vashetti
43 minutes ago at 10:30 am
464 out of 555.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
diegov12
47 minutes ago at 10:26 am

Can we finally play YouTube in 4K?

No vp9 for you.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Ritsuka
48 minutes ago at 10:25 am

Been in beta for over a year. 43 beta releases, just a bit less than one per week. Wow, to repeat some people here on MR, Apple sure is responsive and on-the-ball. They care about getting it right. Or, they just can't get it right? I'm not aware of any other product that has been in beta for a year. What is your view?


It will always be, it's the technology preview of what they are working on. When a feature is ready, they ship it in the stable Safari version, like they already did.
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]