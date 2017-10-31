Apple Releases iTunes 12.7.1 With Minor App and Performance Improvements

Alongside the release of iOS 11.1, macOS High Sierra 10.13.1, watchOS 4.1, and tvOS 11.1, Apple has released an updated version of iTunes for Mac machines.
iTunes 12.7.1 is a small update, with Apple's release notes saying only that it introduces minor app and performance improvements.
Today's iTunes update can be downloaded from the Mac App Store for free using the Software Update function.
iTunes 12.7.1 follows iTunes 12.7, a September update that introduced major changes to the iTunes software. iTunes 12.7 entirely revamps the iTunes app and removes the built-in App Store to focus solely on music, movies, TV shows, podcasts, and audiobooks.
iTunes 12.7.1 is a small update, with Apple's release notes saying only that it introduces minor app and performance improvements.
Today's iTunes update can be downloaded from the Mac App Store for free using the Software Update function.
iTunes 12.7.1 follows iTunes 12.7, a September update that introduced major changes to the iTunes software. iTunes 12.7 entirely revamps the iTunes app and removes the built-in App Store to focus solely on music, movies, TV shows, podcasts, and audiobooks.
Tag: iTunes