New design with full-front display and no Home button expected.
Original iPhone's First Four Reviewers Reminisce About Getting Their Hands on It for the First Time
With the iPhone's tenth birthday coming up this week, CBS Sunday Morning aired a segment today taking a look back at the development and launch of the original iPhone.
The segment from David Pogue includes a roundtable session with Pogue, Walt Mossberg, Steven Levy, and Ed Baig, the four journalists who received review units of the iPhone in 2007 just prior to its launch.
The segment from David Pogue includes a roundtable session with Pogue, Walt Mossberg, Steven Levy, and Ed Baig, the four journalists who received review units of the iPhone in 2007 just prior to its launch.
"After three days," said Mossberg, "I was ready to throw this thing out of the window for trying to type on glass."Pogue also sits down for a brief interview with Bas Ording, one of the key Apple engineers behind the first iPhone.
"It's ten years later," said Levy, "and half the emails I get still have a little message underneath saying, 'Typed on phone, forgive typos'!"
Part of what made the iPhone a hit was that objects in that touchscreen world have their own physics. You can thank Bas Ording for some of it, like how lists have momentum when you flick them, or how they do a little bounce when you get to the end.The segment doesn't break any new ground on the background of the iPhone, but it's a nice piece highlighting the milestone anniversary of the device that changed the world.
"And now, a billion people are using your idea," said Pogue.
"Is it a billion? That's a lot!" Ording laughed.
"Did anyone, at the time, on this team, have any idea how big this could be?"
"Oh, no, not at all. I didn't, for sure."
Top Rated Comments(View all)
17 minutes ago at 08:51 am
It really puts it in perspective watching this video just how much has changed since the iPhone came. Today we have phones that break over 100mbps on LTE, screens with such high resolutions that we can't see the pixels, sharing messages and photos with the tap of a finger, tapping on ANY song you want to listen to and have it play instantly, and taking pictures we would have never thought possible without a high-end camera. The iPhone truly has made the world a better place. Even with Android still in it ;) just kidding
26 minutes ago at 08:42 am
"how they do a little bounce when you get to the end."
I remember that as I got my first iPhone in 2008 and I immediately felt in love.
I remember that as I got my first iPhone in 2008 and I immediately felt in love.
18 minutes ago at 08:51 am
I remember watching Steve's keynote and said if this thing can do half of what it promised I need to have one.... Was in line on day one and have not looked back. (well side ways maybe)
24 minutes ago at 08:44 am
iPhone really changed the world.it was a class leading product of its time.
I do remember what it's was like to hold the original iPhone for the first time.:)
I do remember what it's was like to hold the original iPhone for the first time.:)
[ Read All Comments ]