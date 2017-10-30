Apple Asks Developers to Start Optimizing Apps for HomePod Using SiriKit in iOS 11.2

Monday October 30, 2017 12:40 PM PDT by Juli Clover
iOS 11.2, released this morning, introduces SiriKit support for the HomePod, according to Apple. With SiriKit for HomePod now available, Apple is asking developers to make sure SiriKit-compatible apps are optimized for HomePod ahead of the device's release.

SiriKit is designed to allow iOS and watchOS apps to work with Siri, so users can complete tasks with Siri voice commands. SiriKit is available for a wide range of apps on those two platforms, but its availability is slightly more limited when it comes to HomePod.


Third-party apps that use SiriKit Messaging, Lists, and Notes are compatible with the HomePod. Siri will recognize voice requests given to the HomePod, with those requests carried out on a linked iOS device. So, for example, users can ask HomePod to send a message to a friend, add an item to a list, or create a new note. Sample HomePod requests:

- Send a text to Eric using WhatsApp
- In WeChat, tell Eric I'll be late
- Add chocolate and bananas to my list in Things
- Create a note that says "hello" in Evernote

Developers can test the voice-only experience of their apps using Siri through headphones connected to an iOS device with the iOS 11.2 beta.

Apple plans to release the HomePod this December, but a specific launch date for the speaker has not yet been provided. When it becomes available, the HomePod will cost $349.

1 hour ago at 12:48 pm

Hmmm, shouldn't it read as beta or something like that? It can easily mislead people into thinking the actual public release version of 11.2 was released.
10 minutes ago at 01:55 pm

How does this work for multiple users? Or will everyone in the house need their own HomePod to enjoy the app-centric functionality?


I assume Apple will suggest to buy separate houses. Each with their own Homepod and Apple TV.
59 minutes ago at 01:05 pm
It's really dumb that like Apple Watch, HomePod cannot be used independently from iPhone. It should be similar to Apple TV in that it can be purchased and used without having to own an iPhone.
1 hour ago at 12:46 pm
The limitations are why I’ve opted for the new Amazon Echo 2.

Should be delivered this Friday along with my iPhone X :D
