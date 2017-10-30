Apple Asks Developers to Start Optimizing Apps for HomePod Using SiriKit in iOS 11.2

iOS 11.2, released this morning, introduces SiriKit support for the HomePod, according to Apple. With SiriKit for HomePod now available, Apple is asking developers to make sure SiriKit-compatible apps are optimized for HomePod ahead of the device's release.
SiriKit is designed to allow iOS and watchOS apps to work with Siri, so users can complete tasks with Siri voice commands. SiriKit is available for a wide range of apps on those two platforms, but its availability is slightly more limited when it comes to HomePod.
Third-party apps that use SiriKit Messaging, Lists, and Notes are compatible with the HomePod. Siri will recognize voice requests given to the HomePod, with those requests carried out on a linked iOS device. So, for example, users can ask HomePod to send a message to a friend, add an item to a list, or create a new note. Sample HomePod requests:
- Send a text to Eric using WhatsApp
- In WeChat, tell Eric I'll be late
- Add chocolate and bananas to my list in Things
- Create a note that says "hello" in Evernote
Developers can test the voice-only experience of their apps using Siri through headphones connected to an iOS device with the iOS 11.2 beta.
Apple plans to release the HomePod this December, but a specific launch date for the speaker has not yet been provided. When it becomes available, the HomePod will cost $349.
SiriKit is designed to allow iOS and watchOS apps to work with Siri, so users can complete tasks with Siri voice commands. SiriKit is available for a wide range of apps on those two platforms, but its availability is slightly more limited when it comes to HomePod.
Third-party apps that use SiriKit Messaging, Lists, and Notes are compatible with the HomePod. Siri will recognize voice requests given to the HomePod, with those requests carried out on a linked iOS device. So, for example, users can ask HomePod to send a message to a friend, add an item to a list, or create a new note. Sample HomePod requests:
- Send a text to Eric using WhatsApp
- In WeChat, tell Eric I'll be late
- Add chocolate and bananas to my list in Things
- Create a note that says "hello" in Evernote
Developers can test the voice-only experience of their apps using Siri through headphones connected to an iOS device with the iOS 11.2 beta.
Apple plans to release the HomePod this December, but a specific launch date for the speaker has not yet been provided. When it becomes available, the HomePod will cost $349.
Tag: Siri