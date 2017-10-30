Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
Apple Releases First Beta of iOS 11.2 for Developers
Registered developers can download the iOS 11.2 beta from Apple's Developer Center or over-the-air once the proper configuration profile has been installed from the Developer Center.
It's not yet clear what's included in the iOS 11.2 beta, but it could potentially introduce support for features that were not included in the original iOS 11 release.
Apple has said both peer-to-peer Apple Pay payments and iCloud support for iMessages will be introduced in later iOS 11 updates, and neither of these features has appeared in the iOS 11.1 beta, though employees have been testing Apple Pay Cash.
iOS 11 marks a major update to the operating system, with systemwide design tweaks, a new Lock screen experience, a revamped Control Center, and an entirely new interface for the iPad that includes a Dock, Drag and Drop support, and a redesigned App Switcher for better than ever multitasking.
Don’t update if you don’t want hell when restoring to your iPhone X on Friday! You won’t be able to and have to set it up as new, get on 11.2 beta, then finally restore from your old phone!THIS, Trust me, from experience.
11.1 probably coming wednesday or friday with release of new phone.Probably tomorrow (Tuesday)
which takes about what, 20-30 minutes? I don't consider that hell. My 7 Plus just installed this beta in 10 minutes...
Then this doesn't apply to you then, move along.....
