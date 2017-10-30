New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple Releases First Beta of iOS 11.2 for Developers

Monday October 30, 2017 10:07 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming iOS 11.2 update to developers, just over two weeks after releasing iOS 11.0.3 and while the upcoming iOS 11.1 update is still in beta testing.

Registered developers can download the iOS 11.2 beta from Apple's Developer Center or over-the-air once the proper configuration profile has been installed from the Developer Center.


It's not yet clear what's included in the iOS 11.2 beta, but it could potentially introduce support for features that were not included in the original iOS 11 release.

Apple has said both peer-to-peer Apple Pay payments and iCloud support for iMessages will be introduced in later iOS 11 updates, and neither of these features has appeared in the iOS 11.1 beta, though employees have been testing Apple Pay Cash.

iOS 11 marks a major update to the operating system, with systemwide design tweaks, a new Lock screen experience, a revamped Control Center, and an entirely new interface for the iPad that includes a Dock, Drag and Drop support, and a redesigned App Switcher for better than ever multitasking.

Related Roundup: iOS 11
[ 71 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
roboats
43 minutes ago at 10:23 am
Warning! Don’t update if you don’t want hell when restoring to your iPhone X on Friday! You won’t be able to and have to set it up as new, get on 11.2 beta, then finally restore from your old phone!
Rating: 19 Votes
Avatar
spacemnspiff
55 minutes ago at 10:11 am
Apple, bring back Wifi and BT toggle to switch off in CC.
Rating: 9 Votes
Avatar
motm95
56 minutes ago at 10:10 am
I hope this is the one that brings back Messages iCloud sync.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
dan9700
39 minutes ago at 10:28 am
Canculator bug is fixed
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
Sl1m
56 minutes ago at 10:10 am
Lol they forget about public release of 11.1?
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
mjsilver
42 minutes ago at 10:24 am

Don’t update if you don’t want hell when restoring to your iPhone X on Friday! You won’t be able to and have to set it up as new, get on 11.2 beta, then finally restore from your old phone!

THIS, Trust me, from experience.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
C DM
46 minutes ago at 10:20 am

11.1 probably coming wednesday or friday with release of new phone.

Probably tomorrow (Tuesday)
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
michael31986
52 minutes ago at 10:15 am
11.1 probably coming wednesday or friday with release of new phone.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
MrGimper
37 minutes ago at 10:29 am

which takes about what, 20-30 minutes? I don't consider that hell. My 7 Plus just installed this beta in 10 minutes...


Then this doesn't apply to you then, move along.....
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
egodspeed
38 minutes ago at 10:28 am
The calculator seems fixed.
Rating: 3 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]