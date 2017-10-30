Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
Apple Considering Eliminating Qualcomm Chips From Next Year's iPhones and iPads
Amid an escalating legal battle with Qualcomm, Apple is designing its 2018 iPhones and iPads without Qualcomm LTE chips, reports The Wall Street Journal. Apple is instead considering using only modem chips from Intel and perhaps MediaTek in its next-generation devices.
Qualcomm is allegedly withholding software that Apple needs to test LTE chips in its iPhone and iPad prototypes, necessitating the move.
The Wall Street Journal's sources say Qualcomm stopped sharing the software following the January lawsuit Apple filed against the company, hindering Apple's development efforts, but Qualcomm claims Apple has already tested the chip that would be suitable for the next-generation iPhone.
According to The Wall Street Journal, Apple's plans to stop using Qualcomm chips in its 2018 devices could still change. Apple could switch suppliers as late as June, three months before the launch of the 2018 iPhone.
Apple and Qualcomm have been embroiled in a legal battle since the beginning of the year after Apple sued Qualcomm for $1 billion, accusing the company of charging unfair royalties for "technologies they have nothing to do with" and failing to pay for quarterly rebates.
Apple stopped paying licensing fees to Qualcomm at that time, as did Apple suppliers. Apple maintains that Qualcomm charges excessive licensing fees by requesting a percentage of an iPhone's entire value, while Qualcomm says its technology is "at the heart of every iPhone."
Qualcomm has since countersued and filed several patent infringement lawsuits against Apple. Qualcomm has also asked the United States International Trade Commission to block imports of some iPhone and iPad models and has requested that China stop manufacturing and selling iPhones.
Qualcomm said its "modem that could be used in the next generation iPhone has already been fully tested and released to Apple." The chip company said it is "committed to supporting Apple's new devices" as it does for others in the industry.Apple has used Qualcomm modem chips in its devices for many years, but began diversifying last year with the addition of Intel modem chips in the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus. The iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus also use both Intel and Qualcomm chips. In the United States, AT&T and T-Mobile models use chips from Intel, while Verizon and Sprint models use chips from Qualcomm.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
40 minutes ago at 05:53 pm
and we end up with the ****** intel modems... smh....
21 minutes ago at 06:13 pm
This wouldn’t be the first time Apple made a decision that bit their customers in the ass for a period of time. Case and point: Apple dropping Google Maps in favor of their inferior navigation product.
If Apple makes this move, they’d better make damn sure that Intel’s modems are up to snuff. I’ve seen a considerable amount of side-by-side testing online where the Qualcomm modem outperforms the Intel modem in terms of throughput and also general ability to maintain a more stable signal when a device is on the fringes of coverage.
If Apple makes this move, they’d better make damn sure that Intel’s modems are up to snuff. I’ve seen a considerable amount of side-by-side testing online where the Qualcomm modem outperforms the Intel modem in terms of throughput and also general ability to maintain a more stable signal when a device is on the fringes of coverage.
26 minutes ago at 06:08 pm
I would prefer Apple to use their own in-house designed modem chips. Imagine every single LTE/5G radio technology and band support!
20 minutes ago at 06:13 pm
I would prefer Apple to use their own in-house designed modem chips. Imagine every single LTE/5G radio technology and band support!
Agreed. That way we don’t have all these different models that don’t work in different countries or on different networks.
29 minutes ago at 06:05 pm
We know that Samsung makes huge amounts of money by selling iPhone parts to Apple. Qualcomm forcing Apple to stop using Qualcomm products is absolutely stupid.
38 minutes ago at 05:55 pm
What does the Apple Watch use? Pure apple designed chip embedded in right?
10 minutes ago at 06:24 pm
Settle for worse to make a point...and they say Steve Jobs is dead!
19 minutes ago at 06:15 pm
If Verizon and Sprint would quit using CDMA, this would be a non issue
25 minutes ago at 06:09 pm
Well, I’m glad I got the X.
Qualcomm chips are definitely better than Intel...so hopefully in two years (when I update again) Intel will have caught up.
I know a lot of people hate Qualcomm but I’m on Verizon and need solid CDMA haha.
Qualcomm chips are definitely better than Intel...so hopefully in two years (when I update again) Intel will have caught up.
I know a lot of people hate Qualcomm but I’m on Verizon and need solid CDMA haha.
15 minutes ago at 06:19 pm
Makes sense.
Today, Qualcomm is cutting off the testing software.
Tomorrow, they will be cutting off modem firmware updates.
I sure as heck don't want Qualcomm inside my phone anymore.
Today, Qualcomm is cutting off the testing software.
Tomorrow, they will be cutting off modem firmware updates.
I sure as heck don't want Qualcomm inside my phone anymore.
