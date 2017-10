Some AT&T and Apple Store Customers Faced Unexpected Delays When Trying to Pre-Order iPhone X

@ATT guess I’m not getting an iPhone X because ATT keeps cycling me through and losing my place in line. pic.twitter.com/trrHp5IWLk — Gina Marina (@viewfromthebow) October 27, 2017



What is this @ATT I wait 47 min for the iphone X after a supposedly 15 wait and then I get this message? I’m really dissatisfied right now. pic.twitter.com/agmmIxzYUz — Christopher Saker (@CJSaker) October 27, 2017



iPhone X pre-orders began at 12:01 a.m. on the West Coast and 3:01 a.m. on the East Coast in the United States, with throngs of Apple customers rushing to purchase the device as quickly as possible in the middle of the night.While many customers were able to complete their order quickly enough to receive a delivery date of November 3, the day the device launches, some using the AT&T app to pre-order faced unexpected delays of 10 to 15 minutes or longer.AT&T subscriber Gina, for example, tweeted a screenshot of the app showing that her estimated wait time was 16 minutes until she could pre-order an iPhone X. Worse, she said she repeatedly lost her position in the virtual queue.A second AT&T customer Chris tweeted a screenshot of the app saying "there's been an error tracking your place in line" with a "try again" button. When he tried again, he said he was placed into another 35-minute queue.Meanwhile, some customers attempting to pre-order on Apple.com or with the Apple Store app said the storefront remained offline for around 10 to 20 minutes after iPhone X pre-orders officially began.iPhone X shipping estimates slipped to 2-3 weeks for most models within just 15 minutes, and to 4-5 weeks within 30 minutes, so these hiccups mean that some customers might not receive their iPhone X until early December.Apple typically underpromises with its shipping estimates, however, so some customers may receive their iPhone X earlier than expected.A bit of good news is that some customers who received a message from Apple stating they "can't reach the carrier systems" have received an email with instructions to complete their order for delivery as early as November 3.iPhone X shipping estimates are now holding steady at 5-6 weeks in the United States.