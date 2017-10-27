Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
Some AT&T and Apple Store Customers Faced Unexpected Delays When Trying to Pre-Order iPhone X
While many customers were able to complete their order quickly enough to receive a delivery date of November 3, the day the device launches, some using the AT&T app to pre-order faced unexpected delays of 10 to 15 minutes or longer.
AT&T subscriber Gina, for example, tweeted a screenshot of the app showing that her estimated wait time was 16 minutes until she could pre-order an iPhone X. Worse, she said she repeatedly lost her position in the virtual queue.
@ATT guess I’m not getting an iPhone X because ATT keeps cycling me through and losing my place in line. pic.twitter.com/trrHp5IWLk— Gina Marina (@viewfromthebow) October 27, 2017
What is this @ATT I wait 47 min for the iphone X after a supposedly 15 wait and then I get this message? I’m really dissatisfied right now. pic.twitter.com/agmmIxzYUz— Christopher Saker (@CJSaker) October 27, 2017
iPhone X shipping estimates slipped to 2-3 weeks for most models within just 15 minutes, and to 4-5 weeks within 30 minutes, so these hiccups mean that some customers might not receive their iPhone X until early December.
Apple typically underpromises with its shipping estimates, however, so some customers may receive their iPhone X earlier than expected.
A bit of good news is that some customers who received a message from Apple stating they "can't reach the carrier systems" have received an email with instructions to complete their order for delivery as early as November 3.
iPhone X shipping estimates are now holding steady at 5-6 weeks in the United States.
"Walk into an Apple Store on Nov 3 and be able to pick up an X" MY ASS
Why do we let Apple lie to us? It seems all of the supply constraint rumors were true, at least to some degree, yet they flat out spun it around to make it sound like there would be plenty of inventory. Bull-****ing-****, Tim Cook.
The Apple App store would not come up for about 11 minutes for me. When it finally did, i was at 2-3 weeks out.
Same, Apple Store app came online ~X:07 AM, and by then was 1-2 weeks..
Yeah, once again, At&t really screwed up! You would think that this would be pretty simple now. It happens once a year!
Twice a year, this year.
This was the messiest pre-ordering experience I've EVER had. I was using the Apple Store app on my iPhone 7. First of all, the store wasn't even up until 3:15. Then, literally at the first moment I could access the store (and I was checking like every 5 seconds), delivery shipping times had already slipped to 2-3 weeks on all models. Both black models still had Nov. 3 in-store pickup, so I tried to proceed with that, but I kept getting error messages, either when I tried to press continue to get to the carrier check page, or when the carrier check actually tried to process. I FINALLY got the damn thing in my bag around 3:45. Then I tried to pay with Apple Pay, and I got an error I had never seen before with Apple Pay where it said the payment couldn't be processed. So, I tried to pay again, it seemed to work fine, and I reached the pickup confirmation page. I checked my email and had TWO separate confirmations with different order numbers, so it looked like the first payment processed just fine after all. I guess I bought two phones on accident. But WTF APPLE. Still got my check-in window on the 3rd to pick up at 10am, so overall I'm fine with that, but that process was absolute garbage.
First world problems for sure, but I had the lovely double whammy. Couldn't get into the Store with the iOS app until 3:20, so jumped to ATT and had the unending wait of their supposed queue management which never placed me in a position to order with them either. Finally, around 3:20, I got in with the app and ordered my X, with delivery around Thanksgiving. If this process is supposed to be customer friendly, ATT and Apple both should try their own processes.
