Apple's New Century City Store in Los Angeles Opens on iPhone X Launch Day

Apple today announced its all-new retail store at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, California opens Friday, November 3 at 8:00 a.m. local time.
The grand opening date coincides with iPhone X launch day. Apple said the device will be available for walk-in customers to purchase on a first come, first served basis, although in-store quantities are likely to be extremely limited.
Apple's plans to open a more spacious store at Century City were first revealed by MacRumors last month, as part of the company's ongoing efforts to modernize its chain of nearly 500 retail stores around the world.
Apple's new Century City store
Apple will be in a prime location at the center of the shopping mall, which has undergone a $1 billion expansion and modernization. The new store will be opposite an upcoming Rolex watch store, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Apple's current store at Century City opened in June 2005 and will permanently close after November 2. The new, larger store will provide the space needed to accommodate increased customer traffic and Today at Apple sessions.
Apple's new Century City store
The new store should also be based on Apple's latest retail design, including large glass doors, sequoia wood tables and shelves, a large video screen for Today at Apple sessions, and light boxes spanning the length of the ceiling.
All new Apple retail stores opened since September 2015 have been based on the updated design, including Apple's flagship Union Square location in San Francisco. Apple has also renovated over 40 existing stores with the newer look.
(Thanks, Storeteller!)
