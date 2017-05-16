Minor update to latest Kaby Lake processors expected at WWDC.
Apple Launches 'Today at Apple' Classes Around the World
Apple in April announced plans to begin offering "Today at Apple" educational classes at all of its 495 stores around the world, and as of today, the company has launched a new website to allow customers to sign up for the sessions.
More than 4,000 sessions are being offered each day this week across all of Apple's retail stores.
The "Today at Apple" program, which has been in place at Apple's Union Square location since the store opened, offers a range of classes on topics like coding, art, music, design, and photography. There are classes designed for both beginners and more experienced users, as well as classes for all ages, including children.
Most sessions are taught by trained employees known as "Creative Pros," but in select cities, there are classes taught by well-known artists, photographers, and musicians. Session content will vary across different locations, but all 495 of Apple's retail stores are expected to offer "Photo Walks" and "Kids Hour" sessions by May 20.
Today at Apple classes focus on everything from basic iPhone, iPad, and Mac skills to more advanced topics like mixing music on a Mac, editing photos on an iPhone, and drawing on an iPad. There are also "Studio Hours" where customers can bring in personal projects and get help from Apple staff.
Most sessions are an hour in length, with the exception of Studio Hours, which last for an hour and a half.
Apple Store chief Angela Ahrendts says the "Today at Apple" classes are designed to turn Apple locations into a "modern-day town square" where everyone is welcome to "discover a new passion" or take a skill to the next level. "We think it will be a fun and enlightening experience for everyone who joins," she said in a statement when the program was announced.
