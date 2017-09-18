Apple to Open Spacious New Store at Century City in Los Angeles as Part of Mall's $1 Billion Modernization

Apple is constructing a spacious new retail store at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, California, as part of the shopping mall's $1 billion expansion and modernization plans, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Apple's upcoming retail store at Westfield Century City
Apple will be in a prime location at the center of the mall, described as the crossroads of the project. The new store will be next to indoor bike company Peloton, and opposite an upcoming Rolex watch store, the person said.
It's unclear when the new store will open, but Westfield expects to complete the final phase of the mall's renovation plans by the end of the year. Given that timeline, Apple's grand opening should be no later than in the spring.
Apple's current store at Century City opened in June 2005 and has significantly less square footage. The larger store will provide the space needed to accommodate more products, increased customer traffic, and Today at Apple sessions.
Apple's current store at Westfield Century City
The new store will also be based on Apple's latest retail design, including large glass doors, sequoia wood tables and shelves, a large video screen for Today at Apple sessions, and light boxes spanning the length of the ceiling.
All new Apple retail stores opened since September 2015 have been based on the updated design, including Apple's flagship Union Square location in San Francisco. Apple has also renovated over 40 existing stores with the newer look.
Westfield Century City's makeover also includes the West Coast's first Eataly, new public areas and landscaped open-air plazas, double its parking capacity, a new 156,000 square foot Macy's, and dozens of other new shops and restaurants.
