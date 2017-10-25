Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
Apple Says Claims Face ID Was Downgraded to Speed Up Production Are 'Completely False'
According to Apple, the quality and the accuracy of Face ID have not changed, and Face ID will be the new "gold standard" for facial authentication.
Customer excitement for iPhone X and Face ID has been incredible, and we can't wait for customers to get their hands on it starting Friday, November 3. Face ID is a powerful and secure authentication system that's incredibly easy and intuitive to use. The quality and accuracy of Face ID haven't changed. It continues to be 1 in a million probability of a random person unlocking your iPhone with Face ID.The report from Bloomberg, which went into detail about some of the components used in the TrueDepth camera, suggested Apple had "relaxed some of the specifications for Face ID" to boost the number of usable dot projectors, a component that Apple suppliers were said to be struggling with. From Bloomberg:
Bloomberg's claim that Apple has reduced the accuracy spec for Face ID is completely false and we expect Face ID to be the new gold standard for facial authentication.
It's not clear how much the new specs will reduce the technology's efficacy. At the phone's official unveiling in September, executives boasted that there was a one in a million chance that an interloper could defeat Face ID to unlock a phone. Even downgraded, it will probably still be far more accurate than Touch ID, where the odds of someone other than the owner of a phone being able to unlock it are one in 50,000.In addition to Apple's statement suggesting no changes have been made to Face ID, Apple has shared specific accuracy numbers and details on the feature, so it would be difficult for the company to make changes in production that would alter the way that Face ID works.
Apple reportedly struggled with production for several of the components for the iPhone X, given that it's a new device using many new technologies. As a result of those issues, supply of the iPhone X is expected to be extremely limited at launch, with Apple likely unable to reach supply-demand balance until 2018.
They're given so much airtime and manage to define the narrative despite being so wrong so often.
For Apple to denounce a story this comprehensively is quite unprecedented.
Apple: "Did you get the keynote invite for the iPhone release?"
Bloomberg: "What invite?"
Apple: "That's right."
Also, that piece of fake news has been carefully timed to go out when everyone in California was sleeping. Just like you do when you launch an atomic first strike :)
People who think the “less accurate FaceID” rumor was false, now say the were right.
People who think the rumor was true, claim Apple is lying/doing damage control.
In other words, Apple’s statement basically means nothing and the endless bickering here on MR continues. :P
i was so excited, but after this it's too much. i definitely won't be staying up to preorder on saturday at 4am and i highly discourage you all from getting one as well, especially if it's a 256gb space gray!
The fact that they are refuting it makes me more confident they did change the specs. There is a play on words here. They could reduce the acceptable manufacturing spec without changing the design. Somehow they increased yields... either they just miraculously got better at making the parts, or they widened the range of acceptable parts. This has nothing to do with changing the design. Whether or not it has any real effect on the use of the parts, no one will probably ever know.You guys realize the hardware and software have specifications that aren't 'fuzzy.' If the software and the neural processor are expecting 30k points returned from the dot projector, you can't just wing it and return, say, 20k points. Changing a requirement like this would be completely impractical and time and cost ineffective. Let alone doing this in the last months of production.
