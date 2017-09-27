Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
WSJ Says iPhone X's Production Issues Due to Fewer 'Romeo' Than 'Juliet' Modules
The report, citing people familiar with the situation, claims it has taken more time to assemble the Romeo module than the Juliet module, both part of the iPhone X's new TrueDepth facial recognition system for Face ID.
The so-called Romeo module reportedly includes the dot projector that beams more than 30,000 invisible dots to create a precise depth map of your face, while the Juliet module includes the infrared camera that analyzes the pattern.
Earlier this week, both KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and sources speaking with Nikkei Asian Review said the TrueDepth system has indeed been a significant bottleneck for Apple suppliers manufacturing the iPhone X.
One of The Wall Street Journal's sources said the assembly process is now moving smoothly, but the production issues add to concerns about extended shortages when iPhone X sales begin in early November.
iPhone X pre-orders begin October 27, and the device officially launches November 3.
Whatever. TouchID will be back next year..
Just like the headphone jack, right? Because Apple’s not stubborn and it totally makes sense for them to backtrack on device features like that...
Honestly, if FaceID works as promised, why would you even need TouchID? There’s no added benefit unless FaceID is a total failure, and even if it is (which I wouldn’t bet on), Apple would probably throw money at fixing its issues rather than roll back their devices to what they are already treating as an inferior solution.
No it won’t.
Chances are its not, and FaceID will end up being on the iPad and Mac with in a couple years.
All iOS devices will eventually become a bezel-list device with the FaceID sensors under the display and a gesture based UI.
Whatever. TouchID will be back next year..Exactly. Wait until next year. Skip this one for sure.
With these delays iPhone X seems more like a 2018 Launch than 2017
Whatever. TouchID will be back next year..Yeah exactly embedded in to the display. That will be freaking Cool!!
