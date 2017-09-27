New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

WSJ Says iPhone X's Production Issues Due to Fewer 'Romeo' Than 'Juliet' Modules

Wednesday September 27, 2017 5:43 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
The Wall Street Journal reports that iPhone X production issues were due to a supply imbalance of components dubbed Romeo and Juliet.


The report, citing people familiar with the situation, claims it has taken more time to assemble the Romeo module than the Juliet module, both part of the iPhone X's new TrueDepth facial recognition system for Face ID.

The so-called Romeo module reportedly includes the dot projector that beams more than 30,000 invisible dots to create a precise depth map of your face, while the Juliet module includes the infrared camera that analyzes the pattern.

Earlier this week, both KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and sources speaking with Nikkei Asian Review said the TrueDepth system has indeed been a significant bottleneck for Apple suppliers manufacturing the iPhone X.

One of The Wall Street Journal's sources said the assembly process is now moving smoothly, but the production issues add to concerns about extended shortages when iPhone X sales begin in early November.

iPhone X pre-orders begin October 27, and the device officially launches November 3.

Avatar
jonnyb
1 hour ago at 05:45 am
“For never was a story of more woe than this of Juliet and her Romeo.”
Rating: 14 Votes
Avatar
Exile714
1 hour ago at 05:55 am

Whatever. TouchID will be back next year..


Just like the headphone jack, right? Because Apple’s not stubborn and it totally makes sense for them to backtrack on device features like that...

Honestly, if FaceID works as promised, why would you even need TouchID? There’s no added benefit unless FaceID is a total failure, and even if it is (which I wouldn’t bet on), Apple would probably throw money at fixing its issues rather than roll back their devices to what they are already treating as an inferior solution.
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
Wanted797
1 hour ago at 06:06 am

Whatever. TouchID will be back next year..


No it won’t.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
dlewis23
58 minutes ago at 06:13 am

Whatever. TouchID will be back next year..


Chances are its not, and FaceID will end up being on the iPad and Mac with in a couple years.

All iOS devices will eventually become a bezel-list device with the FaceID sensors under the display and a gesture based UI.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
Braderunner
1 hour ago at 05:46 am

Whatever. TouchID will be back next year..

Exactly. Wait until next year. Skip this one for sure.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
ck2875
1 hour ago at 05:56 am
Well at least everything worked out well in the end for Romeo and Juliet.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Sunny1990
1 hour ago at 05:50 am

The report, citing people familiar with the situation, claims it has taken more time to assemble the Romeomodule than the Juliet module, both part of the iPhone X's new TrueDepth facial recognition system for Face ID


With these delays iPhone X seems more like a 2018 Launch than 2017
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Sunny1990
1 hour ago at 05:47 am

Whatever. TouchID will be back next year..

Yeah exactly embedded in to the display. That will be freaking Cool!!
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
DNichter
1 hour ago at 06:00 am
No big deal. Same as years past. If you don't order within the first 15 minutes (maybe less), you likely won't get one for a while.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
questionmark32
1 hour ago at 05:52 am
Apple isn't going to just not use this technology. Clearly they think this is the future of their phones. Maybe earlier than they wanted due to not having the ability to get Touch ID under the screen.
Rating: 3 Votes

